Haiti | At least 24 killed in tanker explosion in Haiti

Haiti|People were collecting fuel that had leaked from a tanker when the explosion occurred.

in Haiti at least 24 people have died in the tanker explosion that took place, authorities told local time on Saturday. The number of deaths has increased from what was announced earlier in the day.

It is said that about 40 people were also injured in Saturday’s explosion.

According to witnesses, the victims had been collecting fuel that had leaked from a damaged tanker when the explosion occurred.

Interim Prime Minister of Haiti in the Caribbean For Garry Con has called the country’s government into an emergency session due to the tragedy.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, has been quite unstable in recent years, and criminal gangs practically control the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the country last week and promised help for 45 million dollars, i.e. over 40 million euros. During the visit, Blinken also emphasized the need for elections, which have not been held in Haiti since 2016.