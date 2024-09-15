TOAt least 24 people were killed and another forty injured on Saturday in southwestern Haiti when a tanker truck explodedCivil Protection told AFP.

According to the criteria of

According to witnesses, the explosion occurred when the victims were trying to collect the fuel that was leaking from the tanker truck after it crashed.

The national head of Civil Protection, Emmanuel Pierreinformed AFP that The death toll has risen in the last few hours from 16 to 24.

Some 19 people with serious burns will be transferred to specialized hospitals. Port-au-Prince thanks to a flight co-organized by the Ministry of Public Health and the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF)Pierre said.

A photo provided by the Haitian Prime Minister’s office shows an injured person getting off a plane on Saturday in Miragoane, Haiti. More than 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a tanker truck carrying fuel exploded in an area in western Haiti, according to government and local media reports. Photo:Office of the Prime Minister of Haiti. EFE Share

However, as of Saturday evening only six had been evacuated, the official said.

Other victims, who suffered 80% of their bodies burned, cannot be transported and must be treated at the Sainte Thérèse hospital in Miragoâne, a port city about 100 kilometres from Port-au-Prince.

Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille has called an emergency meeting in response to the tragedy, Pierre added.

On September 5, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new $45 million humanitarian aid package for Haiti and called on other countries to contribute financially.