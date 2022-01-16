Haiti Another turning point in the assassination of the Haitian president – a former senator was arrested in Jamaica

Haitian police have held John Joel Joseph suspected of plotting to assassinate.

Former Senator of Haiti John Joel Joseph was arrested on Friday in Jamaica. The arrest took place on issues related to immigration ambiguities, but Haitian authorities soon recalled that Joseph is the main suspect in the Haitian president’s Jovenel Moïsen murder.

Haiti the president was assassinated on July 7 when armed men broke into his apartment. His wife was also shot several times, but this survived.

Shortly after the murder, the then police chief said Joseph had supplied weapons and held rallies during the planning phase of the murder. A 124-page police report mentioned Joseph’s central role in the assassination project.

A total of more than 20 people were involved in the assassination of the Haitian president, according to U.S. officials. Earlier in January, U.S. authorities indicted a 43-year-old former Colombian soldier for assassinating the president. This was arrested in Panama and extradited to the United States.

This was the first arrest leading to charges in a murder case. There have also been several detainees in Haiti, but no charges have been brought against them.

Murhan since then the country has been effectively run by the prime minister Ariel Henry. Henry had been appointed prime minister by President Moïse a couple of days before his assassination.

Henry reminded AFP this month that an attempt was made to assassinate him during the country’s independence celebrations and that a firefight resulted in the death of one person.

But there was also a desire to bring charges against Henry earlier in the fall for involvement in the presidential assassination. He was suspected of having telephone conversations with one of the main suspects shortly after the murder.

However, Henry fired the prosecutor who drove the charges.

In the Caribbean Sea Haiti has suffered from natural disasters, violence and an almost chaotic regime.

Authorities investigating the murder have reported harassment and death threats. Several of them have also resigned.