The leaders of the governments of Haiti and Kenya ratified a security agreement this Friday, March 1, for Nairobi to deploy around 1,000 police officers in the Caribbean country. A UN-sanctioned mission aimed at addressing the gang violence plaguing the poorest nation in the hemisphere. The Haitian territory faces a turbulent situation, in the midst of criminal groups that control most of the capital. Around 5,000 people died from violence in 2023.

Haiti confirms Kenya's help, in an attempt to mitigate its turbulent security situation.

“I am pleased to report that the interim Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, and I have witnessed the signing of this instrument. We have also discussed next steps to enable fast-track deployment.”

These were the words of Kenyan President William Ruto after signing an agreement to send Kenyan police to gang-ravaged Haiti. Ruto added that he “is committed to contributing to the success of the multinational mission because it is a historic duty for peace in Haiti.”

The binational security agreement signed in Nairobi hopes to satisfy the objections of the Kenyan High Court. The African country's justice system ruled on January 26 that the plan to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti to lead a UN-approved mission was unconstitutional.

A woman reacts as she flees her home as police clash with armed gangs after prominent gang leader Jimmy Cherizier called for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to be overthrown in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on the 29th. February 2024. © REUTERS – Ralph Tedy Erol

The unconstitutionality argument was based on the absence of a “reciprocal agreement” with the host government. Therefore, the agreement signed this Friday provides for the “reciprocal” sending of police officers, without giving more details.

The two leaders discussed next steps to allow the deployment to accelerate, according to a joint statement. But it is not yet clear whether this deployment is contrary to the Kenyan court's decision.

The initiative is intended to address gang violence in Haiti, which killed nearly 5,000 people last year.

Proof of this violence was on February 29 when armed clashes between gangs, police and vigilantes shook the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince. The leader of one of the gangs involved said it was a demonstration against the authorities.

Haiti asks for international help to address the security crisis

The Haitian government first requested help in 2022, when gang violence increased, but could not find a country willing to lead a security mission.

But many governments have been cautious about supporting the unelected administration of Haiti's interim prime minister, Ariel Henry. Additionally, previous interventions in the Caribbean nation have been accused of human rights abuses. A high risk at the political level for any country that assumes leadership of a mission in Haiti.



File- Dozens of people walk while tires burn during a protest against insecurity. Near the official residence of the prime minister, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 7, 2023. © AFP/Richard Pierrin

Kenya announced plans in July 2023 to lead the mission in Haiti, where gangs control most of the capital Port-au-Prince. For their part, the United States and Canada have promised hundreds of millions of dollars and some countries have sent armed personnel.

The Bahamas pledged 150 people, and Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda said they were willing to help. Earlier this week, Benin offered 2,000 soldiers.

Haiti has been living in a turbulent political scenario since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021. An act of political violence that demonstrated the reach of gangs in the country, which are increasingly gaining ground thanks to the acquisition of weapons, including more sophisticated than those of the Haitian Army.

According to the UN, 4,789 people were killed in gang violence in Haiti in 2023, which represents an increase of 119% compared to 2022.

With Reuters, AFP, AP and local media