The UN Security Council has given the green light to the deployment of a multinational force, led by Kenya, to Haiti. The task of this contingent will be to support the local police in the fight against the armed groups that control part of the capital Port-au-Prince. The aim of the Kenyan army’s initiative is to loosen the grip of criminal gangs.

The duration of the commitment is one year. Armed groups and for the security of schools, hospitals, ports and airports. The green light for the mission was approved with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions by China and Russia.

The mission will be led by Kenyan police officers who have a checkered history at home, accused of killing more than 100 people this year and using excessive force to fight political protests and enforce Covid lockdowns.

Kenyan police officers have shot and beaten hundreds of protesters this year, human rights groups have said, raising concerns about what level of force will be used to fight organized crime groups in Haiti and whether such force will eventually endanger protesters. civilians.

The mission, approved this week by the United Nations Security Council, comes after a 13-year peacekeeping operation in Haiti marked by a deadly cholera epidemic and sexual exploitation.

As Haiti’s security situation worsened, international leaders turned to a black nation for help. «We consider them our brothers and sisters. We are doing it as we would for another African country,” said Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua.

«A glimmer of hope for people who have been suffering for too long from the consequences of a difficult political, socioeconomic, security and even humanitarian situation. The resolution passed at the UN has great historical significance”, commented the Foreign Minister of Haiti, Jean-Victor Genus.