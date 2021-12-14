Haiti A fuel truck exploded in Haiti, killing at least 60 people

According to local authorities, the victims burned so badly that it is impossible to identify them.

In Haiti at least 60 people have been killed in an explosion in a tanker carrying fuel on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

A fuel truck exploded in the town of Cap-Haïtien on the north coast of Haiti. According to local authorities, the victims burned so badly that it is impossible to identify them.

Nearby a nurse working at the hospital tells the news agency AFP that the hospital’s carrying capacity will not last because there are so many injured.

“We don’t have the opportunity to care for severely burned people. I’m afraid we can’t save them all. ”

According to a doctor working in the hospital, there are 40 injured in the treatment, some of whom have burns in more than 60 percent of their bodies.

The explosion set fire to twenty houses in the area. According to the authorities, even more victims can be found in them.

Truck crashed at midnight Monday through Tuesday, according to local media quoted by news agency Reuters. The cause of the crash was the deputy mayor Patrick Almonorin according to the fact that the truck driver dodged the motorcycle.

As a result of the traffic accident, fuel began to leak into the street and people gathered to collect it. The truck has apparently exploded soon after.

Haiti has suffered from severe fuel shortages, partly due to the growing power of criminal gangs, especially in the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Among other things, criminals are blocking access to the country’s oil terminals.

In addition, criminal groups have attacked more than a dozen fuel trucks, then demanding ransoms for the release of the drivers. The country last saw protests against high fuel prices on Monday.