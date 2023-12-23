Haiti | A former soldier confessed to participating in a plot to assassinate the president of Haiti

So far, three people have been given life sentences in connection with the 2021 assassination of Jovenel Moise.

Former a Colombian soldier has confessed to taking part in a plot against the president of Haiti Jovenel Moisen for assassination. Moise was shot dead in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince in 2021.

For months, the Colombian had denied that he had any involvement in Moise's assassination. However, on Friday, he pleaded guilty in US federal court in Miami, Florida. The confession was part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to the indictment, the 45-year-old ex-soldier broke into the president's house with mercenaries and stole money and jewelry. According to the prosecutors, however, the man had only a minor role in the conspiracy, and no decision-making power within the group.

Counsel for the accused Alfredo Izaguirre painted a picture of his client as nothing more than a bodyguard and said he was confident he could avoid the maximum penalty, which is life in prison.

The verdict is scheduled to be read at the beginning of March.

of the United States the Justice Department has decided that the case falls under its jurisdiction because part of the assassination plot was hatched in Florida.

A total of 11 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the assassination.

So far, three people have been given life sentences in connection with the death. Among those convicted is a former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John.

According to court documents, the purpose of the operation was initially to kidnap the president, but the situation developed into an assassination. Moise was shot in his private apartment in July 2021. He was 53 years old when he died.

Moise's death plunged Haiti into even deeper chaos. The Caribbean nation had long been plagued by gang violence, but these days around 80 percent of the capital is under the control of criminal gangs. The number of serious crimes has also reached a record high. The country's representative at the UN has told about the development costs.