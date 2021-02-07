Haiti A coup attempt was blocked in Haiti with the intention of assassinating the country’s president

Protesters and the country’s opposition have long questioned President Moïse’s position.

Authorities have thwarted a coup attempt in Haiti in the Caribbean, according to AFP news agency. Authorities said the company intended to assassinate the president Jovenel Moïse and overthrow the government.

At least 23 people have been arrested for the incident. Among those arrested is a judge of the Supreme Court and a police officer.

“I thank the security manager of my palace. The goal of these people was to try to get me out of my days. This plan was thwarted, ”President Moïse said.

Moïsen his status as president has been questioned in the past. According to the president himself, he will be allowed to continue in office for another year. According to the opposition, this is not the case and the Constitution is being misinterpreted. This has led to protests demanding the end of the presidency on Sunday.

The controversy stems from the fact that Moïse was initially elected president in 2015 by a vote that was later overturned on suspicion of fraud. Moïse was elected president in a new election a year later, but the election was again considered controversial.

Anti-presidential protesters have demanded that the president end his term on Sunday, February 7th. The photo was taken in January.­

Last over the years, Haitians have repeatedly protested against government corruption and the power of criminal gangs.

The United States announced on Friday that it would accept the status of President Moïse, but demanded free and fair elections so that Parliament could continue its work.

Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world, whose political situation has long been unstable and there have been numerous coups. The last time the president was overthrown was in 2004, which is why a UN peacekeeping operation is still under way in Haiti.