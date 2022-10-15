EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

October 3 was a long-awaited day for Haitian students. They had not set foot in their schools for more than two and a half years as a result of the pandemic and that was the stipulated date to return to classes. However, what returned was cholera, after three years without a single diagnosed case. And it did so in a country that is immersed in one of the worst sociopolitical crises in its history, in the midst of a wave of violence, a strong social unrest and the fuel shortage that for five weeks has stopped this Caribbean country of 11, 5 million inhabitants. The cholera outbreak has caused at least 19 deaths, 422 suspected cases and 268 hospitalizations – according to the latest figures on Tuesday – and is expanding rapidly in a nation with 70% of health centers closed or inoperative.

Cholera is a bacterial disease caused by contaminated food or water that causes acute watery diarrhea and vomiting that can lead to dehydration. Milder cases are treated with oral rehydration salts. But serious ones require IV fluids and antibiotics and can be deadly. For months now, accessing drinking water has been an odyssey. And these days, more. On Sunday, the Caribbean Botting Company (CBC) — the bottler of Culligan water, widely consumed in Port-au-Prince and the main provincial cities — announced that it could not manufacture or distribute its product due to lack of fuel.

Dr. Pascale Yola Gassant, pediatrician, oncologist and director of the Saint-Damien Hospital, explains that it is being a challenge to carry out health work. “Conducting any testing outside of the center is dangerous for our employees. We have assumed many extra costs to provide secure accommodation for staff. And it is a very difficult cost to assume, ”she narrates. In the hospital they have treated three cases of severe dehydration; two are stable and one was released Wednesday. “We care a lot about the little ones.”

Children are usually the most affected by this ailment. Of the 422 suspected cases reported by the Haitian Ministry of Health on Tuesday, nearly half are in children under the age of nine. Unicef ​​estimates that about 1.2 million children are at risk in Port-au-Prince, the capital, where most infections are concentrated.

In addition, according to the latest available data on malnutrition in Cité Soleil, a densely populated neighborhood in Port-au-Prince where the country’s first contagion was recorded, one in five children under the age of five suffers from severe or moderate acute malnutrition, a factor which facilitates infection.

“Families cannot buy soap to wash their hands, garbage is not collected in the streets, health centers are closed or cannot function. All of these ingredients have turned Haiti into a ticking time bomb for cholera. Now it has exploded,” Bruno Maes, UNICEF representative in Haiti, warned in a statement. This is the only cholera outbreak in the Latin American region. However, the pathology is a strong indicator of inequity that affects between 1.3 and 4 million people a year, and causes the death of between 21,000 and 143,000, according to the WHO.

At the end of September, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team on the ground reported their doubts about a possible resurgence of cholera in the Caribbean country as a result of several patients with severe diarrhea (symptoms similar to those of other endemic diseases). Since confirming the suspicions, they have set up three emergency treatment centers, with about 175 beds, and increased their staff by 150 more local people in response to what they anticipated would be a “rapid spread”. In the last ten days, they have identified nearly 200 people with a “highly suspicious” picture and they estimate a strong underreporting given the context.

“We still do not know the causes of this outbreak,” says Alexandre Marcou, head of communication for the entity on the ground. “What is very likely is that there are many more patients who cannot approach health centers for their own safety.”

The Pan American Health Organization has asked the Haitian government to pay attention to the supply of drinking water and sanitation systems as a preventive measure, although it has ruled out putting the country in quarantine. Health Minister Alex Larsen requested the day the outbreak was announced that the gangs responsible for the blockades allow supply at least in the neighborhoods that were isolated. “The water hasn’t been in these areas for a long time and people don’t drink treated water,” he lamented. “We ask people who can afford it to add a little bit of chlorine to the water.”

For his part, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, asked on Sunday the immediate deployment of an international armed force to stop the growing spiral of violence. Guterres stressed that the blockade of the main fuel depot, in the hands of armed groups, makes it difficult to provide “critical services necessary to prevent the rapid spread of the disease, including the distribution of drinking water.”

For now, there are many humanitarian aid organizations with their arms crossed, after the blockade in the ports and the lack of fuel. From Port-au-Prince, Mercedes López Merino, coordinator in Haiti for Doctors of the World Spain, regrets the situation. “We have our offices and vehicles practically stopped. We ask that a peaceful and effective solution be found to what has been happening here for years, in order to continue caring for those who need it,” she says, “Given this health situation, pregnant and lactating women are also at high risk. We are in a very critical situation.”

In a similar scenario are the Spaniards from the NGO Alianza por la Solidaridad who, like Florentine David, project coordinator, had to leave the country at the suggestion of the embassy. “We are very expectant of what the international community is going to do, because we cannot do our job and it is very frustrating.”

Between 2010 and 2019, Haiti registered more than 820,000 cases and 10,000 deaths from cholera, according to PAHO. Elizabeth M Campa, a counselor at Partners in Health, arrived in 2012, at one of the peaks of the epidemic. “There were dozens of active organizations and all the actors in society were coordinating to face everything in an articulated way. I remember the relief of spring 2019 ″, she explains on the phone. “There was hope on the horizon, even though the crisis we are experiencing now was brewing.” “The only positive thing about it not being the first time,” they say from MSF, “is that Haitians are already very aware. They already know what cholera is about, they have nine years of experience.”