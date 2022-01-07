Two Haitian journalists were killed by a gang on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince. The BBC reports it explaining that Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley had gone to a disputed area between two rival gangs. According to reports on Facebook by Écoute Fm, for which one of the victims worked, the journalists were killed “savagely”. First they were shot, then they were burned while still alive. A security source confirmed to CNN that the reporters were burned alive. Some local media reports that the murdered journalists may have been trying to interview the leaders of rival gangs. The security situation in Haiti has significantly worsened after the killing of President Jovenel Moise in July. A week ago some gunmen tried to kill Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Reporters Without Borders describes Haiti as a “dangerous and precarious” place to practice journalism and where numerous reporters have been killed in recent years.

