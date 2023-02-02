In its content, Al-Qahf sheds light on the lives of members of the Arab community in the United States, as well as highlights the features of the country and the fingerprints of the Arabs and their achievements in it, through social media platforms.

Al-Qahf narrated his story to “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “I was working as a financial manager in a factory in an Arab country, and in 2014 I decided to immigrate to the United States. When I arrived, I learned that all my experiences outside America were of no value, and that society here only recognizes expertise.” The process and professionalism that was formed within him.”

He continued, “I settled in Tampa, Florida, and worked in the beginning with almost everything, from street parking to restaurants, until I joined part-time as an accountant in an air-conditioning company, and I developed in the work until I got full-time, then the employer entrusted me with the financial management of his two companies.” “.

And Al-Qahf continued: “I was always concerned with the idea that Arabs who come to the United States ask about the best places to live and work, as well as about schools for their children or lawyers who help them legalize their conditions, or even a car mechanic to serve them, in addition to the Arabs’ desire to communicate with each other in particular.” in alienation.”

He explained: “From here, a simple idea came to me with a friend of mine to create content in Arabic on communication platforms, to highlight the Arab community in the United States, and to connect the Arabs with each other, so we started with those in Tampa and then went to all the Arabs present in all of Florida.”

Al-Qahf confirmed: “We received wonderful feedback on what we offer, and many Arabs were telling us that they recognized a place through our stories about it, and they thanked us for pointing them to useful places. This encouraged us to develop more, so we started leaving Florida and moving between different states and monitoring We depict the lives of the Arabs and the good and useful places for them. During our wandering, we discovered that the Arab community here is very strong, and it only lacks the interdependence between its members and highlighting their achievements.”

The spokesman pointed out: “We conveyed the success stories of the Arabs that inspired many of the new community, and helped some of them and learned from them and took experience and lessons from them, and from here I made a decision that some considered crazy, which is that I resigned from my stable job as a financial manager in the two companies in which I used to work, and I decided to start From scratch and dedicating myself to making content about Arabs and Arabs in America, because I believe in the importance of this role.

Al-Qahf continued in his speech, saying: “Thanks to our belief in what we do and its importance, what we offer has been an unparalleled success, and we have obtained great fame and support from the people of the Arab community, and we often meet people who tell us that they moved from one state to another after what they saw with us and what we filmed about it, or about a school for their children.

He concluded by saying that creating content about Arabs and Arabs in America has become his project and source of income, and what he portrays about Arabs has achieved millions of views and is of great benefit to the Arab community, revealing its strength and helping to bond it more.