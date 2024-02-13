Dense and thick hair on the head is most appreciated, but even a tiny amount on other body parts can be an aesthetically sore point. The human body contains 5,000,000 hair follicles all over, performing different functions. For example, they manage environmental stresses for skin protection and communicate with the system internally and externally per the neurological impulses. For instance, you must have noticed how your body hair stands up when feeling cold. It happens to insulate the body by trapping air on receiving brain signals. Like this, hair can easily detect the presence of insects and other foreign substances to help you eliminate them.

During the neolithic days, people had dense hair on their bodies as safety from scrapes, cuts, etc. It also allowed them to stay warm and hidden. Over time, evolution has affected body hair by reducing density, texture, and shade for several reasons. One is migration into hotter zones where such an amount of hair is not required. Bare skin is preferred to keep itself cool.

Nevertheless, hair growth in the legs, arms, back, stomach, and other areas is undesirable. Most people crave a clean and smooth skin that they can proudly flaunt. Even men also aspire to this. Many methods are available, but most require frequent use to manage rapidly growing hair. It feels both inconvenient and expensive. However, a therapy like laser hair removal is different as it reduces the rate of hair growth in the targeted area in a few sittings. But let’s understand what causes body hair to grow fast and the benefits of laser therapy.

Reason for body hair growth

Hormones, environment, genes, and lifestyle habits are some prominent factors that influence hair growth. High hormone levels of testosterone and estrogen lead to thick and rapid growth. Women who notice a sudden rise in body hair can have a medical condition called hirsutism. If they have this problem, they will grow hair in places where men get it, such as the abdomen, chest, face, and back. Such a thing happens if your androgens are in excess. Then, everyone knows why genes matter. You may also have this if your family members experience fast hair growth. Nowadays, the rise of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in women has become one more reason behind unwanted hair growth in the chin, face, and legs. Someone on antidepressants, steroids, and other such medications can also face the same problem.

Laser treatment

Tweezers, wax, shave, and chemical creams are people’s standard options. But these don’t help slow down or eliminate hair growth. But laser treatment offers this tremendous benefit to both men and women. It can cover minor to more extensive areas to reduce or stop hair growth, allowing you to show off a clean and smooth look anywhere, anytime, and feel good about yourself. Plus, you eliminate risks like skin sensitivity, irritation, and in-growth, typical of most traditional techniques.

If you worry about rapidly growing hair in different body parts, get medical attention to detect the underlying issue. While doctors tackle those root causes, medical spa specialists will handle your hair to transform your skin’s beauty.

