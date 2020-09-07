As President, Donald Trump as soon as didn’t enter a US army cemetery. In line with a media report, the reason being hair-raising – and his habits much more so on the time.

Replace from September seventh, 7:25 p.m .: Experiences of his alleged vilification of fallen US troopers meet Donald Trump apparently delicate: Typically the president brushes allegations apart with a wave of his hand. On this case, Trump tries a number of days after the explosive story was printed within the journal Atlanticto refute the allegations. On Monday the US President once more an article of the sharp proper portal Breitbart Information used for this function.

The web site quoted the previous White Home Deputy Chief of Employees Zach Fuentes saying he didn’t hear the president communicate of “losers” when he briefed Trump on the climate forecast at a French US army cemetery forward of the scheduled appointment.

He additionally didn’t know which sources the journal was referring to, Fuentes mentioned. He himself did not have it The Atlantic spoken. Trump tweeted the hyperlink to the article – and railed with a have a look at the earlier experiences of “corrupt pretend information”. Nevertheless, Fuentes solely denied that the data might have come from him. He didn’t give a definitive rejection of the presentation within the journal.

A political scientist, in the meantime, in an interview with the Ippen-Digital-Zentralredaktion We took inventory of the 4 years of Trump’s presidency. He sees classes for Germany – but in addition for journalism.

Trump is claimed to have vilified US troopers – now the following scandal threatens

Replace from September 5, 9:52 a.m .: In line with media experiences The President of the USA has dismissed a correspondent for his home broadcaster over alleged derogatory remarks by Donald Trump about fallen US troopers Fox Information calls for.

On Twitter, the US head of state demanded that journalist Jennifer Griffin needs to be “fired” for reporting. In line with Trump, she by no means requested the White Home for an opinion, as proof of his declare, he tweeted a hyperlink to a report by the right-wing populist portal Breitbart. Nicely be Fox Information “misplaced” for him, the US President continued.

In line with Griffin, she acquired affirmation of Trump’s statements from two former authorities officers. They informed her that Trump had refused a go to to a army cemetery throughout a visit to France “to honor American battle lifeless”. The explanation for this determination was not the climate, as an official assertion made on the time.

Trump is claimed to have insulted fallen troopers terribly – now his spouse Melania speaks out

Replace from September 5, 9:52 a.m .: Additionally for US presidents there are nonetheless absolute no-gos – like that troopers and Veterans to offend the USA. That’s precisely what it ought to do Donald Trump however have carried out in keeping with a report (see preliminary report). Nicely has Spouse Melania carried out one thing uncommon: She publicly took sides.

The allegations had been “not true,” mentioned the First Woman on Twitter on Friday. “These are very harmful instances when nameless sources are believed greater than anything and no one is aware of their motivation. This isn’t journalism – that is activism. “

The journal The Atlantic had invoked “4 witnesses” in his report. Nevertheless, Trump himself just isn’t too particular about sources: In a TV interview, he just lately put ahead theories that the presenter of his home broadcaster himself Fox labeled as conspiracy theories.

Trump is claimed to have insulted fallen troopers terribly – “disgusting lies”

First report from September 4th: Washington / Aisle-Marne – US President Donald Trump * has in second World Battle fallen US troopers in keeping with a media report as “Loser” designated. Throughout one France journey 2018 Trump have a deliberate go to to the Aisne-Marne US army cemetery spontaneously rejected at Paris, in keeping with an article within the journal The Atlantic. The US President mentioned to his employees: “Why ought to I go to this cemetery? It is full of losers. “

In that of Atlantic-Editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg In line with the article, Trump rejected the deliberate go to primarily as a result of he feared that his coiffure within the rain “raveled” could possibly be. The US delegation had formally declared on the time that Trump couldn’t go to the cemetery as a result of his helicopter was not able to take off as a result of climate.

Coiffure extra necessary for Trump than a US army cemetery? – “Disgusting Lies”

In one other dialog on the identical journey, Trump mentioned greater than 1800 US troopers buried within the Aisne-Marne cemetery as “Jerk” the report goes on to say. Accordingly, there are 4 witnesses for the statements.

Trump denied the report late Thursday night after the White Home the allegations already as “Disgusting, grotesque and reprehensible lies” had condemned. On the sidelines of a marketing campaign occasion in Pennsylvania, Trump informed journalists: “Somebody is making up this horrible story that I did not wish to go (to the cemetery).” The individuals who make these claims are “scum and liars,” Trump mentioned . He was able to “swear that I by no means mentioned something like that about our fallen heroes”.

Critics, nevertheless, referred to the Slurs Trump’s now deceased Republican Senator John McCain. In the course of the 2016 election marketing campaign Trump had mentioned of one in every of his largest inside social gathering critics, who was captured in the course of the Vietnam Battle, that McCain was “Not a hero” and: “I like individuals who have not been caught”.

Trump with information gaps in historical past: “Who had been the great guys on this battle?”

Dem Atlantic-In line with the report, Trump must also go to France in 2018 historic information gaps have revealed. Accordingly, he requested his staff: “Who had been the great guys on this battle?” The President didn’t perceive that the US was sending troopers to Europe to help the Allied French.

Trump’s Democratic challenger within the November third presidential election *, Joe Bidenwhen acknowledged the allegations within the Atlantic-Articles are true, they’re “one other signal of how divided President Trump and I are concerning the function of the President of the USA.” If he wins the presidential election, he’ll “make sure that our American heroes know that I stand behind them and can honor their sacrifice – at all times,” added Biden. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital editorial community.