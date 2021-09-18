A good Samaritan found Peach on the edge of a highway and decided to take him to safety in an animal shelter

What we are telling you today is the wonderful story of the rescue of a very sweet possum named Peach, who arrived at the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center shelter dying. Thanks to the love of the volunteers and the solidarity of many kind people who have known its history, today the animal is better and thrives every day.

It all started when a man from Lubbock, in Texas, he noticed a poor animal suffering on the edge of a highway. As an animal lover that he is, the Good Samaritan has decided to stop and to ascertain its condition.

When he was close enough, the man realized he was a poor hairless, dying possum. So he put it in one carton box and left it outside the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The volunteers, the next day, opened the box and saw a hairless leg sticking out of the box. They were initially convinced that they had found a cat abandoned, but once they opened the box, they realized that it was a poor possum under weight and completely hairless.

Solidarity with Peach

After careful diagnosis, the vet diagnosed the poor animal with a severe form of alopecia. He was completely hairless. That hair that, in its natural habitat, should have protected it from the cold. If he had stayed around, then, he would soon die of cold.

From that point on, volunteers started taking care of Peach 24 hours a day. They have told his story on the internet and the reply of the community it really was extraordinary.

Dozens of people have sent wonderful ones handmade sweaters for the possum. Thanks to their gesture, Peach can stay warm wrapped in a soft and fragrant wool.

The photos of the animal and its history have literally traveled around the world. The shelter staff said that due to her alopecia, she won’t be able to never return to nature. It would be too risky for him. But it has already become one mascot of the structure and will soon become a ambassador. He will go around the city schools to teach children about the love of animals.

