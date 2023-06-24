SDreary white hair on his head, the rest of the body bare, the tongue hanging out crookedly, the hind legs completely bent: this dog is not a beauty in the classic sense, and that is exactly what helped him to win. The Chinese crested dog named Scooter can now boast the title of the world’s ugliest dog. The seven-year-old won the World’s Ugliest Dog competition on Friday night in Petaluma, Calif.

He’s a “very sweet boy,” enthused dog owner Linda Elmquist from Tucson, Arizona, in a dpa interview before the big stage performance and kissed Scooter’s wrinkled neck. She can now look forward to a prize of $1,500 and a flight to New York to present her champion on NBC’s morning show.

Scooter was taken to an animal shelter by a breeder for euthanasia as a puppy with deformed hind legs, but was then adopted. Undeterred, he walks on two legs and pulls his hind body behind him. Scooter also moves forward with the help of a trolley. “It allows him to run faster and longer distances,” says Elmquist.

Nine dogs participated

The Pekingese named Wild Thang came in second. The seven-year-old scored with his storm hairstyle and tongue hanging out on the side. He is closely followed in third place by a 16-year-old Chihuahua who goes by the name of Harold Bartholomew. Mistress Sabrina Impelido had adopted the street dog just a year ago. “He’s blind and deaf, he doesn’t mind all the hustle and bustle here,” says the Californian.







Nine dogs took part in this year’s edition of the competition, which has been running since the 1970s, including pug Jinny Lu from South Korea with a noticeably long tongue and the one-eyed mixed breed Prince Hoffman with slanting teeth and a hanging tongue.









Red carpet, trophies, judges and onlookers clapping: the vote for the World’s Ugliest Dog at the annual Petaluma County Fair, an hour’s drive north of San Francisco, has all the ingredients of a beauty pageant.

“A good home will be found for all dogs”

By the way, personality, appearance and the reaction of the audience also play a role in the selection. Among the four judges this time was NBC host Gadi Schwartz. As a newcomer to this competition, he found out from the children in the audience. “Accordingly, ugly is someone who looks like an alien with hair growing out of their ears, teeth crooked or tongue hanging out.”

Many canine world champions have already fulfilled these “beauty ideals”. Last year, the nearly hairless Chinese Crested mix Mr. Happy Face won with his tongue hanging out. Neapolitan Mastiff Martha once made it to the podium with long flaps of skin and bloodshot eyes, Pitbull German Shepherd mix Quasi Modo with a hunchbacked back, and spindly Chihuahua mix Yoda with short tufts of hair and a lopsided snout.

The organizers say that the intention is not to make fun of the “ugly” dogs, but rather to highlight their lovable and beautiful sides. Many of the four-legged friends come from animal shelters or from puppy farms. The campaign calls for the adoption of abandoned animals.







For dog owner Ann Lewis, who came with the Pekingese Wild Thang from neighboring Oregon, all participants are winners. “It’s just about this important message that good homes are found for all dogs.”