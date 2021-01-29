Hairdressers continued to close during the corona lockdown. But does Chancellor Angela Merkel also adhere to this rule?

Berlin – This will continue in 2021 Corona crisis continue for the time being. Even if with the approaching Vaccinations a light seems to be foreseeable at the end of the tunnel Germany initially still in Lockdown. In addition to retail shops, cultural venues and restaurants, you have to Barber shops stay closed. The citizens of the Federal Republic are therefore given the choice hair to let it grow or to put your hand on the scissors yourself.

Angela Merkel: flawless hairstyle defies lockdown – is the Chancellor above the rules?

Neither of these are optimal solutions, even if a new one hairstyle is probably not essential for survival, a well-groomed appearance can despite it Home office and Contact restriction contribute to mental health and wellbeing. Especially when you are exposed to the limelight due to Corona, the desire for a professional Haircut be great.

That begs the question of how far Germany is Politician to the applicable activities hold. For example, if you take a look at the now almost iconic hairstyle of Chancellor Angela Merkelso there is little difference at a time corona on. Regardless of whether it is a Prime Minister’s Conference or a federal press conference. The Chancellor always looks freshly coiffed. Stands Angela Merkel So about the rules that apply to the population?

Hairdressers closed due to corona lockdown: This is how Merkel and Co. do it

No. As a spokesman for the Chancellor responded to a request from Focus announced, takes the Chancellor independent of Corona crisis Make use of the services of an assistant for make-up and hairstyle. “In times of pandemic of course, the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute are decisive, ”the spokesman also emphasized.

However, not all of them act like the Chancellor Politician. The Prime Ministers Manuela Schwesig (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) and Malu Dreyer (Rhineland-Palatinate) and Prime Minister Daniel Günther (Schleswig-Holstein) gave up on the Focus-Inquiry that you are currently not using any corresponding services. Like all citizens, they would have to wait until the reopening of the Barbershops waiting. (fd)