S.Chairs are going crazy, partitions are being erected and dispensers are being filled with disinfectant – preparations for many hairdressing salons are in full swing before they reopen next Monday. “The anticipation is great – with customers and their hairdressers alike,” said the general manager of the Central Association of the German Hairdressing Trade, Jörg Müller. The companies are prepared for the onslaught of customers. On the other hand, there is frustration among many beauticians, whose shops continue to stay.

The hairdressing salons have been closed since mid-December due to the pandemic, and in spring 2020 they had to close. In between, the establishments were only allowed to open in compliance with strict conditions – this time too, the preparations are based on a strict hygiene concept. “We keep a safety distance of 1.5 meters and wear a medical mask. Capes are changed after each customer and the workplace is disinfected, ”said Müller. In addition, hairdressers only worked by appointment.

422 euros for the first appointment go to a good cause

A glance at the shelves of drugstores shows how great many customers are longing for a new haircut. The drugstore groups dm and Rossmann report that the demand for hair scissors has risen in the past few weeks – at Rossmann, according to company information, in some cases even fourfold.

So it’s no wonder that the appointment books of the hairdressing salons fill up quickly since the announcement of the openings. According to industry information, customers must expect a waiting time of several weeks. The operator of a salon in Duisburg, Sadiye Kisin, wrote on Facebook: “(…) Our phone has not been idle for days, until March 11th, 2021 there are no more free appointments.” A hairdresser from Bayreuth auctioned the first Appointment after the lockdown for a good cause – for 422 euros. In order to cope with the rush of customers, many companies want to open longer every day and also on Mondays and introduce shift work for employees, said Matthias Moser, the managing director of the Baden-Württemberg Hairdressing and Cosmetics Association.

Scholz does not want to lower taxes for hairdressers

Unlike after the easing in May last year, Müller does not expect price increases this time. At that time, customers had to pay 5.4 percent more for haircuts than in the same month last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office. But even price increases were often unable to compensate for the sharp drop in demand. The slump in sales, for example, pushed Germany’s largest hairdressing chain Klier into bankruptcy. At the beginning of December, proceedings were opened to examine the claims of the creditors. A creditors’ meeting is scheduled for this Thursday.

Nevertheless, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) does not want to lower the VAT rate for hairdressing services to seven percent. Scholz rejected a request made by many hairdressers on Wednesday evening in a video discussion with hairdressers and cosmetics companies. “We have already taken a very far-reaching, very expensive step in terms of the gastronomy and hotel industry, where we did that,” said Scholz. A corresponding tax relief for hairdressers would be a “permanent complication for the state financing, which we cannot manage well,” continues Scholz.

There is also criticism of the hairdresser openings on March 1st. “Hairdressers should be”, say the members of “#ZeroCovid” – an initiative of scientists, activists and health workers. They are calling for a strict lockdown so that the number of infections can drop to zero. An opening of the salons would have the opposite effect – it can be assumed that the numbers will rise again. “The next wave of corona is rolling in,” said David Stepesser from the initiative’s press team.

Criticism of the openings also comes from cosmeticians, albeit for a different reason. “I am shocked by the unequal treatment,” said the state guild master for hairdressers and beauticians in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, Sybille Hain. After all, there is always a distance between the beautician and the customer, then the FFP2 mask and a protective visor.