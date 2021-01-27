ZShaggy hairstyles, broken tips or roots that have grown out: Men in particular are missing regular visits to the hairdresser during the current lockdown. That resulted in one study of the electrical manufacturer Philips on the beauty routine in the home office. 60 percent of men would like to have their hair cut again – only 44 percent of women said that.

If you don’t want to put up with the quarantine hairstyle at all, you can currently only reach for scissors, trimmers or dye from the drugstore. But can self-treatment really go well? Nine expert tips that could make it work:

How to remove split ends

If the hairstyle looks unkempt, you should start by cutting off the broken tips. “Cutting split ends is one of the easiest ways to make dull hair look healthier and more radiant,” says Leianna Hillo, head stylist and colorist at eSalon. “All you need is a comb, a couple of clips to separate them and a pair of hairdressing scissors. Split ends are best cut with dry hair that has been brushed out and parted in the middle. ”According to the expert, the following procedure is used to maintain an overview. Braids should be made from as small a strand as possible. “As soon as the hair is braided, you can see the split ends sticking out of the braid,” says the expert. It is important that you never work the strands in hard, horizontal edges, but cut the split ends vertically with scissors.

What to look for when buying hairdressing scissors

“Before buying hairdressing scissors, you should examine the weight, length, balance and handle configuration of the scissors,” advises stylist Leianna Hillo. In addition, the scissors should be easy to hold. If you can’t find what you are looking for in the drugstore and instead order online, you should pay attention to the following points: “Shorter blades with about twelve centimeters give beginners the necessary control,” says Hillo. “The scissors should also be made of stainless steel. Japanese steel is considered to be the highest quality on the market. “

Cutting your own bangs takes practice Source: Getty Images / Jonathan Storey

How to trim the bangs yourself

Forehead fringes are often just a few strands of hair. Nevertheless, you shouldn’t just cut loose with cheap kitchen scissors. It is not uncommon for the effect of a pony on the entire hairstyle to be underestimated. In order for the bangs not to be shorter than planned, the hair should be combed, but not flat on the head. It is best to shake the hair forward to see if there are any vortices. (If so, the bangs should only be cut by an expert.) Before shortening the side sections that should not be cut off, pinch them with clips. If you are unsure how much hair you want to convert into bangs, you should work your way gradually from the center outwards. It is best to leave the hair a little longer on the first try and never cut it shorter than the eyebrow. If you want to cut even further, you can continue the next day. If you want the bangs to be particularly accurate, hold the scissors horizontally while cutting. If you want a fringed look, use scissors to make small vertical incisions in 0.5 centimeter sections.

How to recognize a good trimmer for the home

Those who have had enough of constant trimming can do it like football player David Beckham, politician Robert Habeck or comedian Tiffany Haddish and cut their hair down to a few millimeters. “Buzz Cut” is the name of the hairstyle trend that inspired some celebrities in the first lockdown. All you need is a good hair clipper to do it. Different attachments or different adjustable cutting lengths are important to achieve a good transition and a thorough result. In addition, stainless and self-sharpening blades are advantageous in order not to damage the hair and to achieve a thorough cut.

How to use the hair clipper

If you don’t want to try the radical cut right away, you should first familiarize yourself with the different stages of the hair clipper before you start cutting. It is better to slowly approach the desired length and first select the longest cutting length in order to shorten it further if necessary. In order to be able to check the result while cutting and to avoid unwanted surprises, one should not rely on the bathroom mirror alone. With the “self-made hairstyle” it is best to use two mirrors for the simultaneous front and rear view. In general, it is advisable to always devote yourself to one part step by step, starting with the top hair, over the sides to the back of the head. With the top hair you should first cut against the direction of growth and then go over the head in all directions so that all hair is really caught. The upper part of the sides should be left a little longer than the lower part, this creates a good transition.

How to cut your partner’s hair

“The partner should sit up straight and keep their head still,” advises stylist Hillo. “You should also make sure that you are sitting at chin level even when cutting to avoid overstretching or even injuring yourself,” says Hillo. If you work with scissors, you should always pay attention to professional accessories. “A comb and clips for dividing are essential, especially with long hair.”

This is how you prepare your hair for coloring

Not only the quality of the hair color for at home is crucial, the preparation can also influence the color result: “The hair should be dyed two to three days after the last wash so as not to overuse the scalp”, says Hillo from eSalon, one Online shop where you can order personalized hair colors at home. However, the interval between washing and dyeing should not be too long. “From the fourth day on, care residues can have accumulated in the hair, which means that the result is that the color looks blotchy or uneven. You should always apply the color to dry, brushed hair. “

“If you are unsure about your hair color, you should rather choose a shade lighter than darker,” advises the expert from the online color service eSalon Source: eSalon

How to color the approach

The hairline is already brown, but the rest is still blonde – a typical picture, if you look around the streets at the moment. The Shyne color box (made by the Berlin star hairdresser Shan Rahimkhan) promises to remedy the problem. Through a Online questionnaire In just a few steps you can get the individually tailored color and developer strength – we only recommend colorations that are actually possible based on your own hair analysis. Among other things, the hair structure, the eye color, the gray proportion, the experience with self-coloring and of course the current hair color are queried.

The Shyne color box costs 26 euros once or 19 euros for regular delivery Source: Shyne

The box tailored to your own type is sent home free of charge, including the care series and tools you need. A short one Tutorial explains the individual steps – except for how to dye the hairline on the back of the head by yourself. With the help of bystanders from your own household, however, this can succeed: thin lines are drawn with the mixed developer bottle, part by part, and rubbed onto the base with gloved fingers. Then it is time to let it take effect. Ten minutes before the end of the exposure time, the coloring should also be applied to the lengths according to the instructions – a step that can be saved with brittle tips.

Speaking of brittle tips

After a total of 40 minutes, the color must be washed out and the enclosed care must be applied. The color result is finally visible, but restrained, which is due to the fact that the products are not a classic bleaching, but a gradual lightening of up to three shades. This has the effect that not much can go wrong with self-coloring and the difference between dark roots and light strands can still be easily adjusted in length – the transition is less hard.

How do you freshen up blonde hair?

Blondes are currently less of a problem with closed hair salons than with travel restrictions. Because without regular holiday sun, the radiant golden blonde quickly gives way to a light brown. In addition, the hair becomes dull from heating air and other environmental influences. “Sun exposure brings about a regular lightening of the natural or colored blonde,” says Andreas Wild, Senior Stylist at blonde expert John Frieda. If you don’t want to start coloring now or rely on aggressive lightening sprays, Wild recommends the right care, for example from the “Highlight Refresh & Shine” line by John Frieda. Because healthy hair shines even without added color pigments. “The light reflectors included in the care product support the radiance of each individual shade of blonde,” says Wild.

John Frieda shampoo and conditioner for 6 euros each Source: PR

Anyone who has already colored and is now struggling with an undesirable yellow tinge can counteract this with violet color pigments such as those contained in Oribe’s “Bright Blone” care product. Even gray hair regains its silvery sheen. Products with chamomile extract also offer natural lightening.