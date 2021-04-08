In Hamburg, a test requirement for customers at the hairdresser has recently been in effect. Because many do not get test appointments, they cancel the hairdresser’s. They fear for existence.

Hamburg – “We feel left alone,” complains a Hamburg hairdresser about the current Corona situation. The Hanseatic city has recently started a new strategy for opening up hairdressers. If you want to have your hair cut, you have to have a negative corona test. This test must not be older than 12 hours and that poses major problems for both customers and hairdressers. Because there are not enough test appointments in the city so that customers can be tested right before the appointment, they cancel their appointments in a row.

At 24hamburg.de/hamburg speaks one Hamburg hairdresser exclusively about the corona situation in hairdressing salons and is open about dealing with rapid tests and their costs. In addition, the head of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce commented on the situation and made an appeal to all Hamburg customers. Rapid test planning is currently continuing in Hamburg. All From now on, companies should test their employees weekly. Soon the Employers issue certificates of test results to employees allowed to. That should allow more freedom.