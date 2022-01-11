There are dozens of calls on social media and on the sales site Marktplaats. ‘Which hairdresser might be coming home these days? That bird’s nest on my head is starting to piss me off,’ one woman writes. ‘I am looking for a qualified hairdresser who can cut me during this lockdown, Utrecht area,’ a man writes on Marktplaats. ‘It is better to ask for a hairdresser who is willing to pay for a coffee and takes his scissors with him’, someone suggests. A woman reassures all seekers: ‘Everything is underground, parties, life, hairdressing and sports. The new normal’.