Celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas has revealed an unexpected property of a hair dryer. The corresponding comment is published The Sun.

The expert said that each device has a special button called Cool Shot, which allows you to create long-lasting hairstyles. At the same time, he clarified that this button with the snowflake symbol may look different and be in different places.

According to Douglas, the mentioned feature is designed specifically to cool and hold the hair. “When you heat glass, it becomes soft and pliable. And then when you cool it, it hardens and takes the shape you want. The same thing happens with hair,” he explained.

Related materials:

So, the hairdresser advised fixing the hair follicles with cold air after drying in order to extend the life of the hairstyle. In addition, he stated that this action would reduce the electrification of the hair and straighten the strands.

Earlier in March, trichologist Victoria Tolstonosova gave recommendations on the correct selection of hair products. She advised those with fine hair to take a closer look at shampoo and conditioner of light texture, which do not weigh down and add volume to the hair.