I leave the hairdresser happy and with a good feeling. As long as your hair’s nice! I go to refuel in the same village where I go to the hairdresser. The lady at the pump indicates that she has been there for ten years but has never seen me. That could be right, I say. But I still had to go to the hairdresser here so I filled up immediately. I pay and when I walk away, she still calls after me: “Have fun at the hairdresser.”

