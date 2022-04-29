In collaboration with Piero Rosati Clinic

In the field of hair transplant the novelty is called CFU, an acronym that stands for Combined Follicular Units. It is a method that derives from decades of experience in the sector, which aims to guarantee, in selected cases, greater density and to reduce the transparency effect of the hair.

But how does it work? First of all, the CFU is based on the FUT technique, which involves the removal of a strip of scalp in the posterior and lateral regions of the head, the subsequent selection and separation of the follicular units (those containing the bulbs) with the aid of special microscopes and, finally, their transplantation in bald or thinned areas. Relying on the FUT technique, rather than on the older FUE, is necessary both to ensure the maximum survival rate of the transplanted bulbs, and to reduce the amount of scar tissue that affects the health of the hair still present. The FUE in fact literally provides for the “tearing” of the hair to be transplanted. This traumatic act damages many of the follicular units, and therefore the hair, reducing their survival rate. Above all, it makes the precise and meticulous selection that is the basis of the meaning of the CFU impossible.

In fact, the follicular units are not all the same: some have 1, others 2, 3 or 4 hairs. In addition, it is also necessary to consider the orientation of the same, their type (smooth, curly, thin, thick) and the color. The CFU therefore consists in the strategic choice of the follicular units to be transplanted and in their fusion, then arranging them in an optimal way in order to obtain more volume of the hair and greater naturalness, as well as reducing the transparency effect compared to all other techniques.

“To explain the difference between FUE and FUT with the CFU method, think of having a plant in your garden that you would like to transplant into a pot. You can tear it off and put it in the vase (FUE technique) or you can make a cube around it (FUT technique, with the aid of a microscope) and put it in the vase. Which do you think will grow better? Certainly the second “explains Prof. Piero Rosatiplastic and aesthetic surgeon among the main proponents of this technique.