Ekaterina Scheglova, a hairdresser-stylist of the capital’s Imperia beauty salon, spoke with Moslenta about hair care in winter. The specialist named several ways suitable for men and women to maintain their health during this period.

“In winter, our hair suffers from cold outdoor air, indoor heating, temperature changes and hats. They experience stress, get dirty and greasy faster. Therefore, hair care in winter is significantly different from what we do in summer, ”the specialist emphasized.

Hair should be moisturized and nourished in cold weather, she said. It is not recommended to use balms and conditioners in winter. Instead, it is worth resorting to the help of balanced masks, nutritious treatments. “It is important not to apply these products to the roots! Only for length and ends. Plus, it is necessary to increase the exposure time of the masks compared to the summer period: this is especially important for the ends of the hair, ”Shcheglova said.

When drying, Moslenta’s interlocutor advises not to use hot air under any circumstances. “Due to heating, the hair is already overdried, so you shouldn’t aggravate the situation. It is better to choose the modes of the hair dryer with warm or cold airflow, ”the specialist noted.

Because of the caps, the pores are heavily clogged, so you should wash your hair more often and use scalp scrubs and special deep cleaning shampoos every three weeks, Shcheglova continued. Also, in winter, it is better to abandon too aggressive styling, ply and irons. “Since the scalp and blood vessels are already severely affected, I do not recommend making tails that are too tight,” added the hairdresser-stylist.

She emphasized that she is talking not only about women’s hair, but also about men’s hair. “Men, like women, regardless of whether their hair is dyed or not, should wash their hair in time and use masks in winter. During this period, it is especially important to regularly come to haircuts, remove loose ends. Despite the negative effect of hats on the scalp, I strongly recommend wearing hats, ”Shcheglova said.

The expert noted that in an ideal scenario, each person should find a suitable master who will select professional care: these cannot be done at home, they are only suitable for salon conditions, but significantly improve hair health.

