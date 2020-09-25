A Corona video link in parliament produced a scandal in Argentina. The unlucky one delivered two excuses – they couldn’t do better.

A serious misstep during a corona-related unorthodox parliamentary session in Argentina is cheering the world.

A MP inadvertently streamed a very private scene onto the house’s big screen.

His reasons put the crown on the faux pas – for the chairman of the parliament, the incident was far worse than the usual mishaps such as naps in front of the camera.

Update from September 25, 2:55 p.m.: Juan Emilio Ameri has it Consequences out of the turmoil about his broadcast live on the Internet in Parliament Chest playing with his girlfriend drawn. A report from the newspaper La Nación According to the politician resigned on Friday night (local time).

Corona bizarre in Argentina: Parliamentarians shown at Techtelmechtel with partner

First report from September 25th:

Buenos Aires / Salta – corona poses major challenges for politicians – and not only when it comes to decisions about infection control and the economic crisis. But also in democratic practice. In Germany it is important to manage digital party conferences. In Argentina even that Parliament virtual. This is exactly what is now in an extremely piquant way MPs become doomed:

Argentina: uproar in parliament – MPs and women stream themselves into parliament in a clear pose

An extremely intimate scene of a politician is live on a large screen in the Argentine Parliament has been shown. The assemblyman Juan Emilio Ameri was in the session – held by video switch due to the corona pandemic – how he kissed a woman’s breasts. He was then excluded from further meetings on Thursday for at least five days. As an apology, Ameri said he had did not know that he was online.

Corona bizarre in Argentina: Head of Parliament outraged – “Although MPs have already fallen asleep …”

The meeting was held by the Chairman of the House of Representatives, Sergio Massa, canceled because of the incident. During the Video switching in the corona crisis scenes have already been seen in which MPs fell asleep or shielded themselves from the eyes of their colleagues, said Massa. But the current incident “really exceeded the limits of this house”.

Meanwhile in Argentina: During a virtual Congress session, lawmaker Juan Emilio Ameri pulled down his partner’s shirt and started kissing her breasts. pic.twitter.com/qa9MrjUfZK – Benjamin Alvarez (@ BenjAlvarez1) September 24, 2020

Ameri was there to be seen his breasts woman sitting next to him stroked and kissed. One of the breasts was temporarily bare. The images quickly spread over the online networks.

Parliamentary faux pas in Argentina: culprit points to his wife’s new implants

The 47-year-old parliamentarian from the northwest Salta Province reacted contrite. He regretted the incident and was “very ashamed”, he said. He believed it was one of those in his region frequent internet outages given. Ameri also reported that his partner only had breast implants placed ten days ago.

In the five-day suspension of the parliamentarian it shouldn’t stay. The House of Representatives wants to decide within this period what further punishment will be imposed on him. Another incident from the South American country in connection with the Corona crisis is less amusing: A lecturer died there during a live stream in front of her students. (AFP / fn)