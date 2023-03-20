Valerie Callender, a professor of dermatology at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, said that women who suffer from hair loss can also suffer from diseases such as diabetes, acne and breast cancer.

“By recognizing the signs of hair loss, and seeing your dermatologist as soon as possible, you may be able to reduce hair loss, and discover any other medical conditions you may be susceptible to,” Callender said in a press release issued by the American Academy of Dermatology. she has”.

She added, “Breast cancer, high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure are common among women with cicatricial alopecia. A dermatologist is able to provide women with information whether hair loss is a symptom of another disease,” according to the UPI news agency.

Callender advised women to stay away from painful hairstyles or those that pull hair too much.

It is also necessary, according to Callender, that the shampoo used to wash hair while showering contains moisturizers such as vitamin A and E, and shea butter.