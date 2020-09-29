You shower and a hairball blocks the sink. You comb your hair and another good lock stays between the teeth of the brush. Every time you sweep the broom, drag a lot of hair, too much … You are starting to worry. Will it grow again? You think, anguished. Tranquility. Surely yes, because most likely it is a fall related to stress and that you have a – not always quick – solution.

You are not the only person this happens to. In early August, American actress Alyssa Milano hung up a video in his Twitter account that showed how, after having passed the Covid-19, his hair fell out in clumps. “It occurs in many patients with this disease. After two or three months they experience a massive fall, ”says Sergio Vañó, coordinator of the trichology group of the Spanish Association of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV). But it does not only happen to those who have suffered from the disease. The tension caused by the pandemic of coronavirus it is enough for the hair to start to fall out.

The process known as acute telogen effluvium, and “it can occur due to an illness or a situation of great tension such as the pandemic,” insists Gloria Garnacho, a dermatologist at the Fundación Piel Sana of the AEDV. “In fact, this year we have noticed a considerable increase in patients who come to consultation for this problem,” he clarifies. And he does not distinguish between age and gender. It happens to some, they get certain vaccines due to physical stress, “he continues. Although the truth is that” it tends to be much more noticeable in women and men who have long hair, and even more so if it is dark, since they are noticeable much more the locks ”, observes Vañó.

Three months to grow again

A healthy mane has a cycle that consists of several phases. First, the anagen, in which the hair is born and grows. Then the catagen, in which it stops growing. Finally, telogen, in which it falls. This occurs constantly without producing any type of alarm, since it happens in a non-synchronized way; that is to say, hair usually falls out, but not at the same time. Things change when we are subjected to a stressful situation, either psychologically or physically. So there may be “an alteration of the cycle in which many follicles are synchronized and the hair falls in an exaggerated way”, explains Garnacho.

It is easy to distinguish from other types of hair loss such as alopecia androgenetic, which runs in the family, because of the way it falls. In acute telogen effluvium, volume and amount of hair is lost, which is noticeable in a finer than normal ponytail. Further, the fall is all over the head, especially on the sides and in the back; the scalp is more easily palpable, but does not clear. On the other hand, in androgenetic alopecia what is lost is the density of the hair and especially in the upper part of the head, where you can see light.

The good news is that there is a solution and that, in many cases, you don’t have to do anything other than wait. “Acute telogen effluvium is a self-healing process and does not lead to permanent baldness. Knowing this is something that greatly reassures patients, who come to the consultation with great anxiety. Naturally, hair loss gradually slows down, the follicle enters the growth phase again. Hair grows back little by little from the third or fourth month”, Vañó reassures. Although it is true that This process can be long (up to 12 months) or it can become chronic, which is why in many cases it is accelerated with treatments. “It can be treated with nutricosmetics, which are vitamin pills, although the most effective is to do it with plasma rich in platelets or with minoxidil”, adds the expert.

Nothing to try to test it at home without the indications of an expert. The first – plasma treatment – consists of injections that are made in specialized clinics. The second “usually requires a prescription, although some products with very little concentration can be bought without it. It is not recommended, since not using it properly can cause side effects such as hypotension followed by reactive tachycardia or hypertrichosis, which is the growth of excess hair ”, clarifies the dermatologist.

For the rest, experts say, you can continue to use the products you use regularly: shampoo, mask, conditioner, dyes, hairdryer, iron … “The only thing is to avoid formaldehyde treatments, but this as a general rule because it damages the follicle and cannot be fixed,” concludes the expert.