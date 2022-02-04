About 90 percent of men suffer from some form of hair loss during their lifetime, which leads to symptoms of low self-esteem, anxiety and depression, according to CNN.

Studies on non-surgical treatments to prevent male pattern hair loss have been limited, leaving them confused about the most effective solution.

The study relied on “meta-analysis”, that is, collecting qualitative and quantitative data in order to obtain accurate conclusions, and data from 23 studies were collected in this context.

The study analyzed research that examined the use of different doses of the three oral and topical medications: minoxidil, dutasteride and finasteride.

The analysis process took place over a period of two to four months.

The study found that oral administration of 5 milligrams of dutasteride had the highest ability to reduce male hair loss.

Dutasteride is a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States to treat enlarged prostate glands in men. It is also used to treat male pattern baldness. However, it does not have government approval in America.

Dermatologist Anthony Rossi says that the use of drugs outside the official label is common in medicine, as there are many drugs that are used far from the goal that was set For it, but there must be sufficient evidence to explain why these drugs are used.