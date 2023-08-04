Hair | Is there a difference between supermarket dye and hairdressing dye? An international researcher tells what people who dye their hair should take into account

American researcher Nathan C. Gianneschi is one of the few researchers who have studied hair dyes other than being funded by dye manufacturers. He is currently involved in finding out whether it is possible to develop a completely safe hair dye.

Hair coloring done in a salon costs many times more than home color. HS asked the experts if the price difference is worth paying. And what is really known about the health hazards of hair dyes?

from Market you can get hair dye for about a tenner, while in the hairdresser’s chair you can often shell out two hundred euros for the color alone.

But does it matter from the point of view of the hair and the scalp, whether the color was acquired from a trip to the store or from a professional’s package? What is the difference between the two besides the big price difference?