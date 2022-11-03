THE products for hair are now enriched with vitamins and minerals, elements useful for the hair health. But how much is it true? And what are the vitamins that help keep hair healthy? Apart from the unrealizable promises typical of advertisements where even those who are bald seem to be able to recover a thick hair, it is true that vitamins and minerals are essential to ours hair.

It happens very often, in fact, that you start to worry about the loss of your hair and in fear of one baldness early or a marked reduction in the amount of hair you go looking for products miraculous that slow down or stop the fall. But you really shouldn’t spend too much money on products details, what is needed is one healthy Power supplya net reduction of stress and a lot vitamin c for hair.

Why does hair fall out?

There C vitaminalong with others vitamins like vitamin A and those of group B, it is essential for hair health. Our body is unable to synthesize it, so it is necessary to integrate it. Today it happens more and more often that people who are still young begin to lose your hair, but why does it happen? The answer lies in two main causes: Power supply incorrect e stress.

The rhythms of study and / or work today are particularly stressanti and the risk of aPower supply unregulated is always around the corner. In fact, there are many people who do not introduce the quantity of vitamins adequate because forced to consume fast and incorrect meals from a nutritional point of view. All this, together with any habits such as smoking, drinking lots of coffee and consuming alcohol, determines one hair loss more consistent. For healthier and thicker hair, therefore, we advise you to make the right amount of C vitamin both through thePower supplyboth through the righteous products.

The best vitamins

In addition to C vitamin of which we will shortly describe i benefitsthey are different vitamins involved in the metabolic processes of the hair and that we can assume thanks to a healthy diet and ai supplements specific. Among these we find: