In today’s modern era, no matter what trending hairstyle, but everyone wants to keep their hair thick and soft. Women are especially worried about their hair. Often she takes hairspas, hair massages and many other treatments to take care of her hair, but sometimes these treatments cause further damage to your hair. In such a situation, many women only trust and adopt homemade remedies.

By the way, hair loss is a common problem. Although it is natural for new types of hair to grow, the real problem arises when hair growth is either slow or not at all. Your hair is your pride and if your hair is looking thin, rough and damaged, it obviously bothers you a lot. If you are also troubled by your hair loss and want hair growth without spending money then this article is for you. We have brought some good home remedies for your hair growth and these are all natural and easy, so let’s know about the tips that can make your hair thick.

Onion juice: By the way, onion has gained immense popularity in terms of haircare recently and people have been quite confident in its use, it is one of the best things for both your hair and scalp. Onion helps in preventing hair breakage and loss as well as enhancing hair growth. It is due to the sulfur content in it that makes hair strong, shiny and thick. The heat of the onion increases the scalp’s blood supply, which promotes hair growth.

Method: First grind an onion and extract its juice. After that apply the juice on your scalp and leave it for an hour. Then wash it thoroughly with shampoo, use it twice a week. If you have problems with the smell of onion, you can use any essential oil mixed in juice.

Amla: Amla is one of the best treatments for hair growth. You may have heard about the benefits of gooseberry from your mother or grandmother, and to tell the truth, these home remedies prove to be very effective. Amla is full of fatty acids that encourage hair growth.

Method: If you have fresh gooseberry, you squeeze it and extract its juice. Then massage your hair and scalp thoroughly with that juice. Wash your hair with shampoo after a while, use it once a week for better results. You can also use Amla powder along with coconut oil to promote hair growth.

Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds are packed with nutrients that improve the texture of your hair. It also promotes hair growth and also treats problems like dandruff. It nourishes the hair roots and can also reduce hair breakage.

Method: Soak a few spoons of fenugreek seeds in a cup of water overnight. Grind it in the morning and prepare it like a paste. Then apply this paste on your hair like a hair mask and leave it for 30-40 minutes. After doing all this, wash your hair with cold water. You can repeat this process once a week.

note: One reason for hair loss can also be stress and also depends on the correct dietary intake. Therefore, if your hair is constantly falling out, we suggest you visit a dermatologist as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: If you are allergic to any of these things or your skin is sensitive, then avoid using these home remedies and contact your doctor before trying them.