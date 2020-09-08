There are some such things in the kitchen of all of us, which are useful for our beauty along with our food and drink. Some such things can also give excellent color to our hair. Know how many rupees you waste to highlight hair by going to the salon and the result is that in a few days the hair starts ruffling rapidly with rough, shiny. Not only this, the chemicals present in the color also speed up the hair becoming white. In this case, why not try something that is natural and protect the hair too. Many things like tomato, beetroot and cinnamon will be easily found in your kitchen which will also naturally highlight and give color to your hair. So let us tell you how you can create great hair color with similar natural things. They do not cause any side effects on your hair as well as your skin.

Mix food color with conditioner

If you want to give your hair pink, blue or purple shades, use similar food colors. Mix the food color with the conditioner (depending on the length of your hair) and apply it to the hair and leave it for about 20 minutes. After this wash the hair with lukewarm water.

Make deep red color with beet



Beetroot juice is considered to be in natural and safe colors. It is also used in skin care. Add beetroot juice to coconut oil, then apply it on your hair and leave it for about an hour. Then wash the hair with lukewarm water. Burgundy and purple color will grow in your hair.

Orange color made from carrots



Mix coconut or any oil in orange colored carrot juice and apply on your hair. Leave it for an hour and then wash it with lukewarm water. If the color does not get desired, try this process on the second day also. You can do this continuously for a few days. It will not cause any harm.

Give brownish color with cinnamon



Take half cup cinnamon powder and half cup conditioner. Mix both and apply it well on your hair. Leave it for an hour and then wash it with lukewarm water. Do this process for a few days by skipping one day. If you want, you can also apply cinnamon powder by mixing it in any oil.

Red shade from tomato



Massage your hair with tomato juice and cover with a shower cap to give the hair a light red shade. Leave it on the hair for half an hour. Then wash it with lukewarm water. By doing this, your hair will get the effect of red color and hair related problems like dandruff or dullness will also be removed. Tomato also improves the pH level of your head.

Give red-brown look to the jaggery

Wash and mash the jaggery flower thoroughly. You can also grind these mashed flowers in a grinder. Now mix it in sesame oil and apply it on your hair. If you want, you can apply them in your hair without any oil. Apply it on the hair and leave it for 1 hour. Later wash the hair with clean water. These flowers are of red color, but they have the effect of redish-brown.

Note that before trying the suggestions given above, do a patch test. However, all these things are natural and they will not harm you, but do it for your safety.