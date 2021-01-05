NThe hairdressing salons are also closed. If you still don’t want to let your hair grow loose, you can use a hair clipper. Many celebrities are currently doing this and are sharing their total shaves on social media, including David Beckham and Chris Noth. Even Green boss Robert Habeck recently picked up the hair clipper – unfortunately only shared the process, but not the result on Instagram.

But for a perfect buzz cut you also need good tools. This is now available for private use just as professionally as for the hairdressing salon. But what should be considered when buying, is expensive also better? We asked five men which hair clippers they use regularly and how satisfied they are with them. Quite subjective – and independent of the typical product tests that can be found on relevant pages.

HairClipper HC5090 from Braun

Source: Braun

Technical feature of the trimmer: Two adjustable trimming attachments for lengths from three to 24 millimeters and from 14 to 35 millimeters. In addition, the setting used can be saved using the “Memory SafetyLock System”, even after changing the attachment.

Application: Standard, can be cleaned under running water.

Price: approx. 60 euros (to order here) *

Conclusion from Christian: You usually have to go over the same spot several times to get a decent result. And even then it is often not even. The battery was already dead after a few months, since then it can only be trimmed with the power supply.

Stylist Classic HC450 from Remington

Source: Remington

Technical feature of the trimmer: The trimmer comes with a set of hair clips, scissors and eight attachment combs, so theoretically correct hairstyles can be created. The self-sharpening blades are made of stainless steel.

Application: The attachment combs ensure that nothing can go wrong when trimming. Negative point: If the battery runs out, the blades can no longer cope with bristle hair, it tugs.

Price: approx. 50 euros (to order here) *

Conclusion from Jan: Completely okay for the price. You can’t go wrong with the device, especially not if you want to shave your hair evenly short, which is certainly the easiest solution at the moment. The battery life is a weak point in many products, but this also applies to more expensive models.

Panasonic ER-1611

Source: Panasonic

Technical feature of the trimmer: The blades are coated with carbon / titanium. In addition, the trimmer has a linear motor with 10,000 oscillations per minute. With the five-stage haircut length adjustment and the three comb attachments, Llengths from 0.8 to 15 millimeters can be shaved.

Application: Works in battery and mains operation, but the latter is not necessary because the battery will definitely last a shave. The device lies good in hand, in both directions. The razor is not necessarily light, but it is also not too heavy and very quiet compared to others. The attachments for the different lengths are precise and easy to change. Also suitable for a beard shave.

Price: approx. 170 euros (to order here) *

Conclusion from Paul: A weakening battery is not noticeable when cutting, the performance remains very constant. The device is also easy to clean – a brush and oil are included. However, when disassembling it is essential to pay attention to the position of the shear blades, otherwise the trimmer will no longer work properly – but everything is described in the instructions. Even with regular use, the cutting edges remain sharp and do not pull the hair. A little more expensive, but also perfect.

Multigroomer MGK3045 from Braun

Source: Braun

Technical feature of the trimmer: The hair clipper has five attachments, 13 cutting levels and thus 21 cutting lengths (0.5 to 21 millimeters). The blades are made of steel. Also included in the set: a wet razor.

Application: Can be used for hair and beard shaving. It lies comfortably in the hand and is easy to clean. In addition, the trimmer does not pull when shaving.

Price: approx. 40 euros (to order here) *

Conclusion from René: The battery lasts quite a while after a full charge. The result is not very good, but still good. There is one minus point for the essays, they sit too loosely on them. The price-performance ratio is really okay!

14-in-1 Multigroom MG7745 / 15 from Philips

Source: Philips

Technical feature of the trimmer: Device comes with 14 attachments – for face (also nose and ears), hair and body, cutting lengths from 0.5 to seven millimeters. The steel blades are self-sharpening and cut in two directions.

Application: The device is very light, the battery lasts a long time and recharges very quickly. The trimmer can also be used dry or in the shower. Perfect for all parts of the body.

Price: approx. 75 euros (to order here) *

Conclusion from Toni: Full points! Versatile – just as suitable for scalp hair as for body hair, only the constant changing of the attachments was a bit tricky at first. The device is also easy to clean. And compared to other trimmers, this one looks very appealing.

HairClipper HC5050 from Braun

Source: Braun

Technical feature of the trimmer: Steel blades. With the attachment combs, the hair can be graded to 16 lengths between three and 35 millimeters. The device is washable.

Application: The attachment combs can be moved, which makes cutting straightforward; however, the attachments can slip. The trimmer is very suitable for bald people.

Price: approx. 48 euros (to order here) *

Conclusion from Jan: Solid entry-level device that is particularly light in the hand. Unfortunately, the battery doesn’t last very long, so the trimmer must always be plugged into the power cord when using it. What annoys: cleaning the trimmer. It’s difficult to get the hair out of the device properly.

This article was first published in April 2020.