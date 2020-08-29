Frizzy hair is one of the biggest problems for all hair types. When you get out of the house first make a lot of effort to make your hair look perfect. But only 2 minutes later when you look at your reflection on a shop window, you can see that your hair has become a bird’s nest.

The reason for this is frizzy hair, and there are many of us who fight this problem every day and blame the natural texture of our hair. But it is not that frizzy hairs just ask for a little more care and you do not need any expensive hair products to deal with this problem, rather some items kept in your kitchen can help you. All these ingredients are natural home remedies to completely eliminate and control frizziness from your hair. So let us tell you what materials have to be used to make dry and lifeless hair shiny and soft.

Hair wash with apple cider vinegar



Apple cider vinegar is one of the most home remedies for curly hair. Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar that is made from apple or cider. It is rich in potassium and acetic acid. The apple cider will repair the acid fries present in the vinegar and give new life to the damaged hair. Immediately after shampooing your hair, add the same amount of water to apple cider vinegar. Apply it to the hair with the help of hands and leave it for 15 minutes. Then wash with cold water.

Wash hair with beer



Beer is very good for dry and lifeless hair, and is also used as a natural conditioner. Being prepared from hops, malt and yeast, it contains many nutritious nutrients, vitamins and minerals which are very good for hair. It is one of the most effective anti-friz treatment. After washing your hair, wash it with beer and leave it for 2-3 minutes. After that, wash the hair with cold water 4-5 times to remove the smell of beer. This will make your hair bouncy and shiny.

Conditioning with eggs



The best home made beauty tips for hair should include eggs. Eggs are rich in vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin B6, vitamin A, collagen, calcium, folate, phosphorus and selenium. Eggs provide the best quality protein, protect our bones and promote healthy hair and nails. Mix one spoon of almond oil and one egg yolk. Apply the mixture all over the hair. Leave it for 30 minutes and then wash it with water. Read More: Get long and dark hair from gram flour in 1 week, just know the exact way to apply



Conditioning with mayonnaise and avocado



Avocado based hair mask is one of the most famous hair masks for frizzy hair. Avocado is rich in vitamin E, which helps to cure frizziness, and also protects skin cells from oxidation. It is a great source of omega 3 fatty acids that help improve curly and damaged hair. Omega 3 fatty acids are considered essential fatty acids. Make a paste from 1 cup mayonnaise and half an avocado. Apply this paste on your hair with your fingers. Leave for 30 minutes and then shampoo the hair.

Read More: Hair will be doubly fast and thick, make oil at home with aloe vera

Conditioning with a banana mask



Banana is a great source of vitamins A, C and E, natural oils, carbohydrates, potassium, zinc and iron. It helps in healing dry lifeless hair. It makes hair shiny and soft. Add one banana, 3 tablespoons curd, few drops of rose water and one teaspoon lemon juice. Put a hair pack on your hair. Leave it for 60 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Honey & Milk Hair Mask



Honey is one of the most well-known home remedies for dry and lifeless hair. It is rich in antioxidants. Honey is extremely beneficial for curly and damaged hair. It acts as a natural moisturizer and hair conditioner, making hair soft and shiny. Mix two tablespoons of honey with 4-5 teaspoons of milk. Apply it on the hair using your fingers. Leave for 30 minutes and then shampoo the hair.

Read More: From hair loss to baldness, onion juice is the cure, follow these methods

Apply mehndi

Mehndi is one of the most useful herbal remedies for dry and curly hair. Mix 3-4 tablespoons of henna powder in 1 cup of tea leaf water. Add a little curd and mix them all together to make a thick paste. Apply the paste as a hair mask and leave it overnight for maximum benefit. In the morning wash it with mild shampoo.

This oil will darken white hair naturally

With these natural remedies, not only will you get rid of dry and lifeless hair, but your hair will also remain smooth, shiny and healthy. These measures can be used once or twice a week for best results.