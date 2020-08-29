Hair wash with apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is one of the most home remedies for curly hair. Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar that is made from apple or cider. It is rich in potassium and acetic acid. The apple cider will repair the acid fries present in the vinegar and give new life to the damaged hair. Immediately after shampooing your hair, add the same amount of water to apple cider vinegar. Apply it to the hair with the help of hands and leave it for 15 minutes. Then wash with cold water.
Wash hair with beer
Beer is very good for dry and lifeless hair, and is also used as a natural conditioner. Being prepared from hops, malt and yeast, it contains many nutritious nutrients, vitamins and minerals which are very good for hair. It is one of the most effective anti-friz treatment. After washing your hair, wash it with beer and leave it for 2-3 minutes. After that, wash the hair with cold water 4-5 times to remove the smell of beer. This will make your hair bouncy and shiny.
Conditioning with eggs
The best home made beauty tips for hair should include eggs. Eggs are rich in vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin B6, vitamin A, collagen, calcium, folate, phosphorus and selenium. Eggs provide the best quality protein, protect our bones and promote healthy hair and nails. Mix one spoon of almond oil and one egg yolk. Apply the mixture all over the hair. Leave it for 30 minutes and then wash it with water. Read More: Get long and dark hair from gram flour in 1 week, just know the exact way to apply
Conditioning with mayonnaise and avocado
Avocado based hair mask is one of the most famous hair masks for frizzy hair. Avocado is rich in vitamin E, which helps to cure frizziness, and also protects skin cells from oxidation. It is a great source of omega 3 fatty acids that help improve curly and damaged hair. Omega 3 fatty acids are considered essential fatty acids. Make a paste from 1 cup mayonnaise and half an avocado. Apply this paste on your hair with your fingers. Leave for 30 minutes and then shampoo the hair.
Conditioning with a banana mask
Banana is a great source of vitamins A, C and E, natural oils, carbohydrates, potassium, zinc and iron. It helps in healing dry lifeless hair. It makes hair shiny and soft. Add one banana, 3 tablespoons curd, few drops of rose water and one teaspoon lemon juice. Put a hair pack on your hair. Leave it for 60 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.
Honey & Milk Hair Mask
Honey is one of the most well-known home remedies for dry and lifeless hair. It is rich in antioxidants. Honey is extremely beneficial for curly and damaged hair. It acts as a natural moisturizer and hair conditioner, making hair soft and shiny. Mix two tablespoons of honey with 4-5 teaspoons of milk. Apply it on the hair using your fingers. Leave for 30 minutes and then shampoo the hair.
Apply mehndi
Mehndi is one of the most useful herbal remedies for dry and curly hair. Mix 3-4 tablespoons of henna powder in 1 cup of tea leaf water. Add a little curd and mix them all together to make a thick paste. Apply the paste as a hair mask and leave it overnight for maximum benefit. In the morning wash it with mild shampoo.
With these natural remedies, not only will you get rid of dry and lifeless hair, but your hair will also remain smooth, shiny and healthy. These measures can be used once or twice a week for best results.
