Hair Care Tips: After today’s busy life and busy days of work, what else can be better than head massage. It is very enjoyable for you. But according to dermatologists, if you do not massage your hair properly, you can cause serious damage to your hair. By the way, there is a belief in the minds of people that the more oil you apply to your hair, the more healthy your hair will be. But people who already have oily scalp should take care of some things when applying oil in their hair, so let us tell you about it today.

Less oil for oily hair is also more

Often people apply so much oil to their hair that it starts dripping. But oily scalpers do not need this. The more oil you apply, the more shampoo you will have to apply to wash it, and even after that there will be so much oil left on your scalp that your hair will appear unharmed and oily in one to two days. This can make your hair dry and can lead to eczema problem in the scalp. Therefore, oily scalpers should not apply too much oil on their hair.

Select Light Oils

Mustard oil or coconut oil is considered very heavy oil. Its molecules are so large that the scallop is not able to absorb it and they remain on your hair. In this case, you should choose light oils like almond oil. They are well absorbed on your scalp. If you want to use coconut oil or other oil, then heat it and apply it. Hot oils help break down molecules and provide better nutrition to your scalp.

Do not leave oil in your hair overnight

According to experts, if you leave oil on your hair overnight then it is one of the biggest mistakes for people with oily hair. If you keep oil in your hair overnight, then dust accumulates in your hair, which can block the hair follicles and cause infection in your scalp. It is also enough to keep oil in your hair for 30 minutes for oily hair.

Do not tie hair after applying oil

When you massage your scalp, the hair cuticles open, so that if you tie your hair too tight, the chances of hair breakage are high. Apart from this, oily hair scalp always feels wet and moist, in such a situation, tying it too tightly can break your hair.

Avoid oiling twice a week

If your scalp is oily, when you apply oil, the chances of getting an infection increases. In this case, you should apply oil in your hair after every 15 days. Due to this, your oily scalp can also cause acne problem on the forehead, it can also become a serious skin disease. Therefore, you should reduce the oiling of your hair.

