TV actress Juhi Parmar is quite active on social media these days. She keeps telling her fans different types of household tips, which her fans like a lot. Juhi recently shared a rice hair conditioner to keep your hair strong and silky, which you can easily make at home.

Rice water acts as a perfect conditioner for hair and makes hair soft. If you are looking for a natural conditioner for your hair, then rice water is the perfect option for you. The hair gets a lot of nutrients from rice water, due to which the hair growth gets better without using any chemical product. Now let’s know how to make it at home …

material

Half cup washed rice

Half lemon juice

Method

First wash the rice and soak it in water. Sieve it after 2-3 hours. You will see that the color of rice water has become milky. Now mix lemon juice in this filtered water. If you want, rice water can increase or decrease according to the length of your hair. Apply this water in your hair for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash the hair. Do this every time after washing the hair with shampoo. This will make your hair silky soft.

Use rice water 1 or 2 times a week



After shampooing wash hair with rice water. For this, pour rice water on the hair, massage in the scalp and after some time wash the hair with clean water. Use it 1 or 2 times a week. For better results, if you wish, apply it on the hair and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes and then wash the hair with clean water.



Benefits of rice water for hair

The carbohydrate in rice water, called inositol, strengthens hair, reduces hair friction, and maintains flexibility in hair. Washing hair with rice water can be used as a shampoo or conditioner. Applying it to the hair maintains the natural glow of the hair.