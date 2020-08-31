Many times in the morning you are ready for office and on reaching the office, your hairstyle gets spoiled. The main reason for this is your baby hair, which spoils your hair style and look. However, you may have adopted several methods to get rid of them, such as – sometimes you have put a hair clip or sometimes a hair band. If you too have been troubled while handling your baby hair everyday, then we have brought some hacks for you which can leave your baby hair troubles free. So let’s start:

Use the right tool



Whether you want to style your baby hair or brush them, RatTailComb, Toothbrush or Mascara Wand will be the best tool for you, because all these edges are exactly equal. Are useful for keeping. ‘Some people use a natural fiber paintbrush to stabilize flying hair, and clear eyebrow gel can be used to pressurize short hair.’ According to a Mumbai hairstylist, you can stay away from the problem of baby hair by using the right comb, always use a brush with soft bristles. For example, use a wetbrush, it makes the hair moist. Hairstylists also suggest that you stop using regular brushes and start using wooden brushes. Wooden brushes will prove useful for your hair in every season.

Use hairspray



Hairspray is an easy way to style baby hair. Spray on a toothbrush and then gently brush on short hair. You can also spray it directly on the hair to keep the hair more tight, and then brush it on the spot. Protect your baby hair from the cold air, chances are that your baby hair is in bad shape and very dry, which is why they always stand. Using heat styling products will keep your hair dry and dry, so do not use them regularly. We do not recommend heat styling. However, if necessary, you can use the dryer on medium heat. Keep her nozzle down and then use it lightly to set the hair. Baby hair is much finer than your normal hair, and they can also actually burn by hitting hot air over them for a very long time.

Spray water on it

If your baby hair looks a little dirty, you don’t have to wash your hair. Sprinkle water evenly on your hairline. Use a natural fiber brush or wooden toothbrush to comb the hair near the hairline.

Apply a styling cream

Since baby hair is very fragile, you cannot damage them too much, instead they have to be taken care of. Use a hydrating product, which will prevent hair from sticking.



Messy ponytail and fringe haircut

If you want to hide baby hair, you can make messy ponytails, this will show your hair stylist. Apart from this, you can also get a fringe haircut to hide baby hair. This will create a cult two ie your short hair will be set in big hair and hair will get a new look.

It is very important to maintain the natural texture of the hair. A good way is to start using silk pillows or tie a silk scarf on the hair to maintain the beautiful texture of your hair. Silk helps maintain essential moisture which prevents hair from becoming dry and dry and prevents them from being frizzy at bedtime.