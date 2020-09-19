These days girls get different treatments in their hair, out of which permanent straightening is quite popular. Although you can do it at home with the help of a straightener, but it does not last long. If you also want to get permanent hair straightening, then you have to take special care of your hair after that. This is because initially your hair looks good but after a long time, due to not taking proper care of them, the hair starts to look bad due to dryness. Let us know how to take care of hair after straightening-

Sun hair



It is very important to protect your stressed hair from dust and sunlight. Because sun rays can damage the hair badly. So whenever you get out of the house, leave your hair covered completely.

This is how to comb hair



Always keep in mind that never comb your wet hair. Always use a wide toothed comb to sort them out. If you don’t do this, your hair may break. After hair straightening, the hair gets weakened due to the chemical anyway.



Wash hair with this water



Never forget to use hot water to wash hair. This causes moisture in your hair. That is why wash hair with cold water or normal water only.

Do not apply hair color



Never use mehndi or color on your straightened hair. If you have to apply mehndi or color then apply it before hair straightening.



Do not use more shampoo



Due to more shampooing in straight hair, the hair texture starts to deteriorate. Always use the same shampoo as stated by your hairstylist.