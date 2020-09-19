It is very important to protect your stressed hair from dust and sunlight. Because sun rays can damage the hair badly. So whenever you get out of the house, leave your hair covered completely.
This is how to comb hair
Always keep in mind that never comb your wet hair. Always use a wide toothed comb to sort them out. If you don’t do this, your hair may break. After hair straightening, the hair gets weakened due to the chemical anyway.
Wash hair with this water
Never forget to use hot water to wash hair. This causes moisture in your hair. That is why wash hair with cold water or normal water only.
Do not apply hair color
Never use mehndi or color on your straightened hair. If you have to apply mehndi or color then apply it before hair straightening.
Do not use more shampoo
Due to more shampooing in straight hair, the hair texture starts to deteriorate. Always use the same shampoo as stated by your hairstylist.
