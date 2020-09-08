Are you having trouble taking care of hair during monsoon? Monsoon brings with it many hair problems! Whether it is the scalp being oily or facing problems like dandruff or hair loss. If you want to go out of work, but due to rain, you are afraid to do so, then you can definitely curse the rain. But just as nature brings troubles, in the same way nature also provides solutions to our problems.

– Scalp diseases are inevitable due to exposure to rain water. Apart from this, heat and humidity can cause problems like dandruff, fungal infection or itching.

– Hair lice are very common in monsoon. Anyone can have this problem, especially in the monsoon.

– Hair loss is also a concern in this season.

– Dandruff problem may also be encountered in monsoon.

Now it is my turn to know how to get rid of all these problems? So let’s know some home remedies that will take care of your hair in monsoon:

After every hair wash, take cold water in the spray bottle and spray it into the hair roots. Which closes your cuticles and prevents harmful effects of moisture on the hair.

– Make a paste of soaked fenugreek seeds, add 2 ripe bananas and one egg white to it. Apply it on hair and leave it for an hour. After washing, you will see that it reduces the dryness of the hair.

Also read: Raveena Tandon’s hair is black and shiny even at the age of 46, shared this secret video by sharing a video

– Mix some honey in yogurt. Apply it once a week on scalp and hair, it keeps the shine of hair intact.

– Applying soaked almond paste mixed with banana removes dryness of hair.

– Take hibiscus flowers and leaves and make a paste. Apply it to the hair once a week for half an hour.

Make makeup looking natural like this

By the way, if you are right, there is no such problem related to hair, which cannot be overcome with the use of a right oil. Traditional methods such as regular hair oiling work wonders for hair because these oils go to the root of the hair to nourish it, make the hair longer and stronger, and deal with various hair problems. Also helps. For good hair care, we have prepared a list of top hair oils from the market which are made with rich ingredients and provide the right nutrition to your hair. So let’s know about them:

Also read: Leave this hair mask for overnight, new hair will come to the head twice as fast

WOW Skin Science Onion Black Hair Oil:

This hair oil, made with premium vegetable oils, enhances hair’s shine and moisturizes, prevents hair breakage and keeps hair free.

Luxura Sciences Advanced Onion Hair Oil: This oil is full of nutritional properties like vitamins E and C, and sulfur. By increasing the blood flow in the scalp, this hair oil makes the roots stronger. Apart from this, it can regenerate hair and is quite effective on tangled, curly, thin, thick hair.

Urban Botanical Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil: Rich in vitamins and fatty-acids, this sweet almond oil helps to lengthen hair and nourish and hydrate the skin. The best thing about this hair oil is that it is 100 percent natural.

Mamaarth beetle amla hair oil: This Ayurvedic formula rejuvenates hair and reduces hair fall and helps them grow faster.

Dazzle – Skin Pulse Curry Leaf Hair Oil: Curry leaf oil is a natural cure for all your scalp related and hair problems. It increases hair growth due to its high level of antioxidants and prevents damage to the scalp.

Biotique Therapeutic Oil: The oil also contains beetles, butia frondosa, amla and centella mixed with coconut oil and goat milk has also been added to nourish the head and strengthen hair roots.

Soulflower Bringraj Oil with Coconut and Sesame: Soulflower Bhringraj oil goes to the bottom of the hair easily, activating hair follicles to make the hair thicker and longer. This oil helps in rejuvenating the natural surface of your hair and enhances their shine.

This natural anti aging syrup will remove wrinkles, dark sports and wrinkles

You should oil your hair at least twice a week. You can apply oil on your hair before washing hair. While applying oil, keep in mind that the oil should be applied well on the hair roots and scalp.