Everyone dreams of thick, soft and shiny hair. But due to the present day polluted environment and chaotic lifestyle it has remained as a dream only. Apart from this, today, women also use many hair products and electric items to make their hair look stylish which affects their hair tremendously. If you also want to take proper care of your hair, then you should stop repeating some common hair mistakes that affect your hair every day. So let us know which such mistakes you make every day due to which your hair is constantly getting damaged.

Hair brushing: Usually you use plastic knob brushes to brush hair, which can damage your hair. Instead you should use a paddle brush or a bore bristle brush. Also a few strokes are required to style the hair and spread the natural oil from the roots to the ends. Therefore, while combing the hair, do not run the comb fast, instead gently unravel the hair and brush it with a small section.

Washing hair daily: Usually, women make many mistakes while washing hair. You are required to apply conditioner after shampoo so that your hair remains smooth and bouncy. Also, never apply conditioner on the scalp only on the scalp. If you do a hairwash 2 to 3 times a week, use sulfatefree shampoo only.

Wet Hair Comb: Women usually consider combing wet hair more convenient, but wet hair is much weaker and more friction is produced when combing, which causes more hair fall. So apply serum on wet hair and leave them for some time. After this, divide the hair into two parts and comb it.

Wrong towels used: Many times, with the towels we wipe the body, we start wiping the hair too, which is quite a wrong way. Actually, we use normal terrycloth towels to wipe the body which is very harmful for hair. So use microfiber towels to wipe the hair.

Use of styling tools: Nowadays, women use styling tools like Blodraer, Stettner etc. to look stylish. By using these tools, your hair becomes weak and starts losing its shine. So avoid using these styling tools daily and use these tools only on medium heat.

Mistake while applying oil to hair: If you apply oil to your hair before doing a hairwash, you only oil on the upper layer of the hair, while ignoring the scalp. Massaging the scalp removes dead skin and nourishes the hair. Apart from this, when you apply oil to the hair, massage the scalp with the help of your fingers and apply the oil, which will promote blood flow and massage the scalp will strengthen the hair roots.

Washing hair with warm water: In the winter season, you may find it appropriate to wash your hair with warm water to avoid cold, but washing your hair with hot water is the wrong way. Hair becomes dry and lifeless with hot water. Also, the scalp has a bad effect and the hot water also kills the natural oil. It ends hair nutrition. Always remember that after conditioner wash the hair only with cold water so that the freezing of hair can be finished.

Correct banding: Many times, while doing ponytail, women tie the band on their hair, due to which the elastic of the band breaks your hair. Therefore, always buy the band and check it by stretching. Apart from this, it is beneficial to sleep loosely at night while sleeping, because it keeps moisture and hair does not get tangled.

Using the wrong pillow:Your pillow may also have a huge hand behind hair loss. Yes, applying a cotton pillow dissolves the moisture in your hair and causes hair loss. Therefore you should always put a silk or satin pillow.

Sleeping wet hair:People usually like to wash and sleep in the summer season, but sleeping in wet hair can cause problems of fungal or bacterial infection in the hair (hence drying the hair is considered pleasant.