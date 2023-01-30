Munich (dpa)

Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern Munich Football Club, expressed his confidence in coach Julian Nagelsmann’s ability to correct the team’s course, after the humble start he made in 2023.

Bayern Munich has not achieved any victory so far this year, and tied each of its past three matches in the Bundesliga “Bundesliga” with a score of 1/1 against Leipzig, Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich’s lead in the Bundesliga narrowed to one point, against Union Berlin, who finished second.

Bayern Munich failed to achieve any victory in four consecutive matches last September. “Bayern’s standards are much higher, but we will come back again,” Hainer said. “Nagelsmann had found the right solutions in the fall.” “The team was fantastic, outstanding and inspiring before the winter break,” Hainer said. “We had the same players, they can do it! I’m sure they will get back on track.” For his part, Uli Hoeness, honorary president of Bayern Munich, said in statements to Kicker magazine published today, Monday, that he was “disappointed with the team’s performance in the first three matches (in the league in 2023). I am waiting for a significant improvement in terms of the goals we want to achieve.”