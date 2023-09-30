Munich (dpa)

Herbert Hainer, president of the German football club Bayern Munich, confirmed that deals such as signing Englishman Harry Kane for 100 million euros should not become a habit for the club.

Hainer, 69, said in a press interview: “These amounts in contracts will remain an exception,” indicating that the administration will not do anything that will put the club in trouble.

Hainer pointed out that Kane’s deal is very good, and said: “Kane is a player who works very meticulously and pays attention to every detail. We are confident that he can play at this level for many years.”

Kane, 30, moved to Bayern Munich before the start of the season from Tottenham, England, for 100 million euros.

Hainer pointed out that it was also an attempt to include the other Englishman, Declan Rice, 24 years old, whom Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel wanted to include in the team, but under these circumstances and conditions, we did not want this, indicating that the player He moved from West Ham to Arsenal for more than 120 million euros, and we do not have a big investor, or a government sponsor. “We earn every cent with our efforts, and we are not in debt.”