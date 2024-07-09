On July 7th, one of the most eminent mathematicians of the 20th century, Haïm Brezis, passed away. He combined an extraordinary capacity for mathematical analysis and the study of differential equations that govern the processes that model modern science. As Galileo said, the book of nature is written in the language of mathematics. This peculiarity knows no borders, nor does it know of fashions, wars, or the various human actions that create the “changing present.” The work left to us by Haïm Brezis (born in Riomès-Montagnes, France, June 1, 1944) is an excellent example of such a union between pure beauty and practical utility.

Brezis was trained in pure mathematics, but also interested in modelling and solving non-linear problems from other sciences, engineering, image processing, etc., and he had a prodigious mind that could see where others could not. His innovative approach to classical problems allowed him to go further than other authors. His visionary creativity was combined with an unerring instinct for detecting what was important. Brezis is associated with concepts from the analysis of non-linear equations, such as maximal monotone operators, non-linear semigroups of contraction, variational inequalities, solutions with compact support, Ginzburg equations, etc. His collaboration with the greats of his time was always very fruitful: J. L. Lions, F. E. Browder, G. Stampacchia, M. G. Crandall, E. Lieb, T. Kato and L. Nirenberg, among many others.

More information

Brezis was a universal figure: a professor at the University of Paris VI (from 1972 until his retirement in 2009), his extraordinary energy and ability allowed him to double his services during one semester and spend the other semester visiting other countries, especially the United States (He was a part-time professor at Rutgers University since 1987), and Israel, where his family resided.

His influence among mathematicians of his generation and especially those that followed was exceptional for a field like mathematics, so different from other experimental sciences. According to him Mathematics Genealogy Projectdirected 52 doctoral theses and had 1,161 scientific descendants. Among them are winners of the Fields Medal, university rectors and distinguished specialists from more than 16 countries. His “Spanish school” figures prominently.

His personal contribution to the progress and international recognition of young Spanish mathematicians was very special and had a singular strategic importance, since it acted as a trigger and then expanded to other areas: it began in the mid-seventies with the doctoral theses of the authors of this obituary (in 1976 and 1979, respectively) to which were added those of J. Hernández (1977), M. A. Herrero (1979), J. Carrillo (1981) and M. Escobedo (1988). His contribution to the training of many other Spaniards was also outstanding (X. Cabré (1998), D. Gómez-Castro (2015), etc.). Brezis’s great contribution was the extreme care he took in the research careers of his students, inserting them into an international community that fostered research collaboration that barely existed in our country.

For all these reasons, his services were recognized with a multitude of honors and awards. His work in Spain was recognized with his appointment as a foreign member of the Royal Academy of Sciences in 1999. In 2001 he was awarded a doctorate. Honoris Causa by the Autonomous University of Madrid. It is clear from his commitment to Spanish mathematics that he was the main driving force behind the agreement between the French and Spanish Academies of Sciences signed in Paris in 2002 (the first agreement in the history of our country) and the holding in Paris in 2003 of a joint Congress between the two academies.

His books, written in a style of great elegance and clarity, remain textbooks in numerous universities around the world. His mark will remain forever and serve as an example for generations to come.

Jesus Ildefonso Diaz and Juan Luis Vazquez. Emeritus Professors of the Complutense University of Madrid and the Autonomous University of Madrid, respectively. Academicians of the Royal Academy of Sciences of Spain.

