Hailuoto | The contested bridge now moved forward: the court rejected the environmental organization's appeal

The lack of a legally binding water permit has delayed the bridge project for years.

Supreme the administrative court has rejected the appeal regarding the water permit decision for the bridge project connecting Hailuoto to the mainland, North Ostrobothnia's ely center and the Väylävirasto said on Wednesday. The construction of the long-planned connection is supposed to start in early summer.

The lack of a legally binding water permit has delayed the bridge project for years. The Northern Ostrobothnia district of the Finnish Nature Conservation Association appealed the project's water permit to the Vaasa administrative court in March 2020. After the administrative court rejected the appeal, the organization applied for an appeal permit to the Supreme Administrative Court.

The construction of the road connection between Oulu Riutunkari and Hailuoto Huiku is estimated to take about three years.