A strong hailstorm turned the holiday resort of Torbole in the north of Lake Garda into a winter landscape. Flooded streets disrupted traffic.

Munich/Torbole – In mid-May, severe storms caused flooding and landslides in Italy. Concerns about new rains are growing as more showers are announced around the Mediterranean. A violent hailstorm hit the northern part of Lake Garda on Tuesday (May 30). In the meantime, this caused flooding in the holiday town of Torbole. The hailstones caused images that you only see in winter.

Severe weather on Lake Garda: violent hailstorm in Torbole transforms the place into a winter landscape

An extremely strong hailstorm shook the upper part of Lake Garda, as reported by the Ansa news agency. The tourist town of Torbole on the outskirts of Riva del Garda was particularly affected. Strong gusts of wind heralded the storm, which was accompanied by an unusually long hailstorm.

The hailstones formed a sheet of ice on the streets. Pictures and videos shared on Twitter, for example, are reminiscent of a winter landscape. The large hail mass can be seen particularly clearly on a video, it resembles a pile of snow. In addition, you can see how a significant amount of water flows through the street. There were also disturbances on the Gardesana road, which runs around Lake Garda.

Hailstorm on Lake Garda: Torbole holiday resort is under water

Numerous tourists are already in the resort. According to Ansa, there are no reports of injuries. However, a mobile home slipped into the lake due to the water masses South Tyrol News reported. The fire brigade was able to save the mobile home. There have been a lot of reports about the weather at Lake Garda in recent weeks. But the extreme drought played a major role in this. The amount of water in Lake Garda has decreased significantly.

Another storm was responsible for a tragic accident on Lake Maggiore on Sunday evening (May 28). Strong winds had capsized a tourist ship. Four people died as a result. (vk)