Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Press Split

A devastating hailstorm has raged in northern Italy. Pictures and videos give an idea of ​​the extent of the storm damage.

Verona – Germany was not the only place to be hit by storms recently. On Wednesday (24 July) an explosive weather situation also swept across northern Italy. A heavy hailstorm caused enormous damage in the afternoon between the popular holiday towns of Vicenza and Verona.

Storms rage in northern Italy: windshields destroyed by hail

As the local newspaper L’Arena reported that the hailstones also fell on the A4 motorway and damaged the bodywork of cars. Rear and windshield windows shattered while driving. This caused major traffic chaos. The communities most affected were San Bonifacio, Monteforte, Zimella, Soave and San Giovanni Ilarione. Just recently, storms raged in South Tyrol and Trentino.

A severe storm raged over northern Italy. © Screenshot/X

The hailstorm caused “considerable damage” – especially in agriculture, the newspaper quoted Michele Marani, director of the agricultural association Codive, as saying. Grapevines were also damaged. The extent of the damage will be assessed in the coming days. As global warming progresses, hail is becoming more frequent in the region, said Marani.

Sudden storm in northern Italy: hail “as big as tennis balls”

The Italian news agency Ansa spoke of a sudden, strong thunderstorm with rain and hail. The hailstones were “as big as tennis balls”. Overall, however, the hailstorm only lasted a few minutes, the newspaper reported. The Veneto CorriereHowever, that was enough to cause massive traffic jams on the A4.

There are already pictures and videos on social media. The footage taken by people on the ground shows the extent of the storm. Hailstones are continuously falling on cars on the highway and destroying windshields. Huge hailstones are covering the streets.

Hail in summer is not unusual. Thunderstorms are often accompanied by freezing rain. This can cause extreme damage – not only in densely populated areas, but also in the countryside. Just recently, a farmer complained about his crop being destroyed by hailstones. Drivers are also frustrated by the weather phenomenon. Last year, there was 66 percent more hail damage to cars in this country than in the previous year. (cheese)