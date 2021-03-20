The early hours of today saw a heavy shower of hailstones leaving the beaches of Benajarafe (Axarquía) with a white-mantel covering.

About two kilometers of the shore line disappeared under a covering of hailstones, which in some places lay ten centimeters thick with stones as large as one centimeter in diametre.

According to the Coordinator of Civil Protection based in Vélez-Málaga, Juan Ramón López the hailstone shower lasted between 07.10h and 07.40h

Everybody was out taking pictures and videos of this unusual image of a Costa del Sol beach on the first day of Spring.

Of course, it was not only the beaches that received this meteorological visitor, but also the streets and squares of Almayate and Chilches.

(News: Benajarafe, Axarquia, Costa del Sol, Malaga, Andalucia – Photo: E. Cabezas)