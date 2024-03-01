American model, wife of singer Justin Bieber, Haley responded to her father’s request for fans to pray for her. The relevant material is published Hindustan Times.

As anonymous sources told reporters, the 27-year-old fashion model was extremely unhappy that her family problems began to be discussed in the media due to a recent post on social networks by her parent. In it, Bieber's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, asked fans to pray for his daughter and son-in-law.

Related materials:

At the same time, according to insiders, the couple really is not all right in the family, but the details of the disagreement are not specified.

Earlier, Hailey Bieber's father excited fans with a request to pray for his daughter. The actor posted a video with the model's husband, Justin Bieber, in which he plays the guitar and performs a song.