“I don’t think it’s about me, Hailey Bieber. Not even Selena Gomez ”, Hailey Bieber (Tucson, Arizona, 26 years old) said forcefully during her appearance on the program The Circuit with journalist Emily Chang in the middle Bloomberg. “This is about the vile and disgusting hate that can come from completely fabricated, twisted and perpetuated narratives. That’s what’s really dangerous.” What the model was referring to is the supposed rivalry between her and Selena Gomez, as a result of their relationship with Canadian singer Justin Bieber, and which has been the focus of headlines for five years. This supposed enmity, which affects the old narrative of two women fighting over a man, has led the followers of one and the other to insult them on social networks, to the point that, just a few months ago, Selena Gomez had to come out in defense of Hailey Bieber and beg her followers to stop harassing the model: “This is not what I promote. No one should get hate or bullying”, Gomez explained on her social networks and added: “I have always advocated for kindness and, really, I want all this to stop.”

Now it has been Hailey Bieber who has taken the floor: “I do not promote this type of division. I don’t like this whole idea of ​​’I’m going with this person’ and ‘I’m going with that person’, I just don’t like that.” During these years, the followers of one and the other claimed to be from the “Hailey team” or the “Selena team” and have used social networks to make less of the other, something similar to what happened years ago when Brad Pitt separated of Jennifer Aniston and began a relationship with Angelina Jolie and both the media and followers positioned themselves in the ‘Jolie team’ or the ‘Aniston team. Hailey Bieber has also stated that she finds it “disappointing” that people really think that Selena Gomez and she could have been fighting over a man for more than five years: “I hated him from the beginning.”

Since the Biebers went down the aisle in 2018, after a well-known breakup between the singer and Gomez six months earlier, with whom he had an intermittent relationship from 2011 to 2018, social networks and the media have followed the love story as if it were of a betrayal towards the protagonist of Only murders in the building, falling into the outdated narrative of female confrontation because of a man: “I say it over and over again: there is no problem. It’s disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It is the world we live in, unfortunately”, the model has now stated.

Justin and Hailey Bieber on June 24 walking through the streets of Los Angeles, California. Rachpoot (GC Images)

The model and founder of the cosmetics company Rhode came to the defense of Gomez, who also runs her own makeup business (Rare Beauty), early last month when she asked her followers to stop writing “nasty comments” on the publications of the protagonist of Only murders in the building. “If you’re leaving mean or nasty comments on someone’s posts on my behalf, just know that I don’t like that, and I will never support or condone hate-based comments,” he posted in a few posts. stories in his instagram —where he accumulates almost 50 million followers. “Doing that is not supporting me. If you’re participating in that, you’re part of a culture I don’t want to be a part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything, ”he added.

The attempts by the two women to stop the hatred that both receive on social networks does not end up bearing fruit. In October 2022, the two posed, smiling and embracing, in photos during the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The snapshots were taken by the photographer Tyrell Hampton and shared on Instagram by the protagonists (although today he does not appear in any of his feeds), under a succinct and explicit “plot twist” (script twist in English). But neither an image nor a thousand words can stop his followers from insulting.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, dubbed ‘Jelena’ by fans while they were still dating, at a basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers on April 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Noel Vasquez (Getty Images)

A few months earlier, in September 2021, Hailey Bieber spoke openly about their relationship in the podcast Call Her Daddy, making it clear that Justin Bieber had not left Selena Gomez for her: “When he and I started sleeping, he was not in a relationship. Never, at any time,” Hailey said. The model also spoke openly about the reaction of many fans of Selena and Justin and the obsession that continues to exist around Jelena, the nickname with which the media baptized the couple at the time. “A lot of the hate comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole it.’ It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that’s okay. You can wish it all you want, but it is not the case.

Since that photograph in 2022, now deleted, both Gomez and Bieber have had to make various appeals to urge their followers to stop insulting, also so that people stop believing in the toxic narrative of hate between two women. It is of no use to them. Don’t let reality spoil a good beef.