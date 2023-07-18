There hail is a form of atmospheric precipitation characterized by ice accumulations falling from the cloud to the ground. It usually forms within severe lightning storms called hailstorms, during which condensed water freezes. At that point, the water droplets solidify around a nucleus, like a speck of dust or other piece of ice in the cloud.

A violent hailstorm in Pescara in Abruzzo Bad weather, in Pescara

Hail as big as oranges.

As frozen water droplets are lifted and lowered within the cloud, layers of ice build up around the core. This process continues until the hail reaches a size that overcomes the lifting force of the cloud and falls towards the ground due to gravity. Hailstorms are more common in some regions of the world, especially during hot, humid seasons when weather conditions favor the formation of storm clouds.

Hail speed and size

When it hits the ground, hail can do heavy damage: a hailstone of 10cm in diameter it comes to impact the ground at speeds even higher than 150 km/h. In some cases, hailstones can even exceed 15/20 cm in diameter and weigh over 1 kg.

When hail causes damage

The damage it can cause depends on the size of grains which can vary greatly, with typical sizes of small balls up to sizable ice balls up to even 20 centimeters. Hailstones can cause significant damage to buildings, crops and cars, especially when the size of the ice chunks is larger. The size of hail can vary greatly, from small ice grains to the size of a pea to balls of ice the size of a baseball or larger.

photo of giant hail that fell in Italy In Castiglione del Lago di Pozzuolo

Damage to the bodywork

When it comes at high speed on the car body, it can cause dents, scratches and cracks in the paint. Damage is usually most noticeable on the roof, bonnet, trunk and flat surfaces of the car, but can also be seen on other parts such as pillars, doors. The bumpers resist better as they are usually made of more elastic plastic.

Damage to the bodywork of the car caused by hail

There severity of damage on the bodywork of a car depends on the hail size, falling speed, impact angle and the resistance of the car surface. In some extreme cases, hail can even break your car’s windshield or windows.

Damage to agriculture

There hail can cause major damage to agriculture: can damage plants grown, including cereals, fruits, vegetables and industrial crops. Hailstones can damage the leaves, flowers and fruits, causing dents, cracks or nicks. This can compromise the quality and yield of crops, reducing their commercial value. Damaged crops can have slowed growth, undergo deformation or even die with a consequent reduction in the supply of food and agricultural raw materials.

Damage caused by hail on fruit

For mitigate the effects of hail on agriculturefarmers can take various preventive measures, such as installing protective nets or crop insurance against hail damage. Furthermore, the development of hail-resistant crop varieties and the use of appropriate agricultural practices can help reduce the negative impact of hail events on the agricultural sector.

The worst hailstorms in the world

The most serious hailstorms recorded in the world including the one with the maximum diameter record of a 22cm hailstone:

Hall, Texas, USA (1970) : 30 May 1970 , a record-sized hail storm hit the city of Hall, Texas. The hailstone chunks were as big as bowling balls , causing damage estimated in the millions of dollars. The hail destroyed roofs, windows, vehicles and other objects, as well as injuring several people.

: 30 May , a record-sized hail storm hit the city of Hall, Texas. The hailstone chunks were as big as , causing damage estimated in the millions of dollars. The hail destroyed roofs, windows, vehicles and other objects, as well as injuring several people. Goulburn, Australia (1986) : January 12th 1986 , a record-sized hailstorm hit the city of Goulburn, Australia. The hailstones were the size of golf balls and caused millions of dollars in damage. The hail destroyed roofs, windows, cars and other objects. It also caused injuries to several people.

: January 12th , a record-sized hailstorm hit the city of Goulburn, Australia. The hailstones were the size of golf balls and caused millions of dollars in damage. The hail destroyed roofs, windows, cars and other objects. It also caused injuries to several people. Gopalganj, Bangladesh : on April 14th 1986 hailstones the size of cricket balls have been recorded, with a estimated diameter of more than 22 centimeters . It is believed that it was the world record for the largest hail ever recorded.

: on April 14th hailstones the size of cricket balls have been recorded, with a . It is believed that it was Montana, USA : on July 20th 1995 another hailstorm of record size hit the state of Montana, in the United States: damage to cars, roofs, windows.

: on July 20th another hailstorm of record size hit the state of Montana, in the United States: damage to cars, roofs, windows. Vivian, South Dakota, USA (June 22, 2010): During this hail storm, chunks of ice the size of baseballs and softballs were reported. The hail caused significant damage to crops, vehicles and property.

(June 22, 2010): During this hail storm, chunks of ice the size of baseballs and softballs were reported. The hail caused significant damage to crops, vehicles and property. Castiglione, Italy, July 27, 2013: a violent hail storm hit northern Italy, especially the city of Castiglione.

Hail, China 2016 : on July 26th 2016 a record-sized hailstorm hit the city of Hail, China.

: on July 26th a record-sized hailstorm hit the city of Hail, China. Kalamata, Greece, July 27, 2019: This hail storm hit the city of Kalamata in southern Greece. The sizable hail caused significant damage to cars, house roofs and crops.

These are just some of the most severe hailstorms recorded in the world. Hail is a natural phenomenon that can cause serious damage and injury. Exceptional hail is rare, but hailstorms can still cause significant damage in many parts of the world.

It is important to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from hail.

How to protect yourself from hail

When hailstones fall to the ground they can also be dangerous for people, animals as well as things with injuries especially to the head and neck.

If you are in an area where a thunderstorm with hail is expected, it is important to take a few precautions:

Find a safe shelter, such as a building or car.

If you’re driving, stop and wait for the storm to pass.

Don’t stay outdoors, especially if you’re near trees or other objects that can be damaged by hail.

If you’re in an open field, look for a dip or other low-lying place to take refuge.

With these simple precautions, you can reduce your risk of being damaged by hail.

Here are some additional tips to protect yourself and your family from hail:

Keep an eye on the weather forecast, and if a thunderstorm with hail is forecast, be prepared.

If you are away from home, find safe shelter as quickly as possible.

If you’re driving, stop and wait for the storm to pass.





If you are indoors, close the windows and doors.

If you have a balcony or terrace, put furniture and fragile objects away.

If you have a garden, cover the plants with a drop cloth or other protective material.

